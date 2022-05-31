ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor McGregor gives verdict on Anthony Joshua’s chances in Oleksandr Usyk rematch

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 4 days ago

Conor McGregor has said it will be a “tough ask” for Anthony Joshua to defeat Oleksandr Usyk when the heavyweights clash again this summer.

Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles to Usyk in September when the unbeaten Ukrainian secured a unanimous-decision win against the Briton in London.

The pair are now expected to go head to head in a rematch this July, likely in Saudi Arabia, and former UFC champion McGregor has weighed in on “AJ”’s chances of avenging his loss to Usyk.

“It didn’t go so well the last time, it’s a tough ask,” the Irishman told Sky Sports .

“AJ is a good guy and I wish him well. Usyk is a great guy as well, and I hope for a good bout for both men.

“The heavyweight division is on fire at the minute, good things are happening.”

McGregor is recovering from a broken leg that he sustained in his last bout, a defeat by Dustin Poirier last summer, but the 33-year-old has said his UFC “story” is “far from over”.

“In fact, it’s just being written, it is just the beginning,” said McGregor, who added: “Boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

The former dual-weight UFC champion fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in 2017, losing via TKO in the 10th round.

McGregor has since expressed a strong desire to box again.

The Independent

