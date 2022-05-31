The new Pandora Me collection is here – these are all the best bits from the customisable collection

Addison Rae, for anyone not familiar, shot to internet stadrom on TikTok in 2020. Aside from influencing, she’s also released a debut single and starred in the Netflix original film He’s All That . Wondering why we’re telling you all this? Well, now, she’s been seen alongside singers Charli XCX, Cecilia Cantarano, Beabadoobee and dancer Donté Colley, who are all ambassadors for the new Pandora Me collection.

The newest line from the jewellery giant is currently taking over social media thanks to an influencer filled Ibizan festival. And with festival fashion and self-expression at its heart, it’s sure to be spotted on many a wrist, neck, waist and even head this summer.

Compared to the classic gold collection , it’s far from the usual Pandora style but people seem to be loving it. Chunky chain bracelets and necklaces can be joined together to form belts , headbands and even a glasses chain, while bold links add a pop of colour and new dangles give a real customisable element.

Colourful rings , clip style earrings and pearl accents also feature. And, to celebrate the release there’s currently a limited time offer on one of the bracelets, links and charms – you can get all three for just £79, which is a saving of approximately 34 per cent.

With pieces to suit everyone, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite bits of the collection to get you started.

Pandora Me link chain bracelet: £70, Pandora.net

The staple pieces in any Pandora collection are arguably the bracelets, but this one looks considerably different from the typical snake chain we’re so used to seeing (£55, Pandora.net ). Available in sterling silver, ruthenium and rose gold plated, it forms the basis of the Pandora Me collection.

One main Pandora embossed clasp can be used to take the bracelet on and off, while two additional larger links also open up for the addition of dangles and coloured links, enabling you to really personalise it for a unique piece owned by nobody else. And make sure to take advantage of the current bracelet, dangle and link offer for £79.

Pandora Me eye set: Was £110 now £79, Pandora.net

For anyone who prefers things nice and simple, you can also opt to buy a ready-made customised bracelet to save time on deciding between all of the different options. Of course, chances are a high number of people will have the same design as you, but it’s still a statement. And personally, we love the silver link chain bracelet, purple double link (£20, Pandora.net ) and clip-on eye medallion (£35, Pandora.net ).

Pandora Me freshwater cultured pearl necklace: £200, Pandora.net

Pearls aren’t a common material used by Pandora, that was, until now. Combining a classic pearl necklace with the harder edge of the link chain designs, this necklace is quite the standout piece. Either wear it alone to keep it simple, remove some of the links for a tighter fit or add the link chain bracelet (£70, Pandora.net ) to increase the length.

Extra pearl dangles can be added to intensify the look (£19, Pandora.net ). Or opt for a heart connector to act as a pendant (£20, Pandora.net ). And there’s also a matching bracelet too (£125, Pandora.net ).

Pandora Me light me up mini dangle: £25, Pandora.net

For any rose gold lovers, this dangle is quite delightful. With a gold enamel lightning bolt and two blue man-made crystals, it instantly reminded us of David Bowie. Its subtle clip-on clasp makes it easy to attach it to any bracelet, necklace or earrings in the collection and provides a really fun moveable element too. And when paired with the electric blue links (£20, Pandora.net ), it’s sure to make a statement.

Pandora Me link chain necklace: £90, Pandora.net

Similar to the link chain bracelet (£70, Pandora.net ), the link chain necklace is possibly the most versatile piece in the collection. Whether you adorn it with dangles or string them together to form belts, glasses chains or headbands, there seems to be a limitless amount of styling options with these necklaces.

Three large clasps and multiple hidden breakable links allow for a huge amount of creativity by adding word links (£30, Pandora.net ), coloured medallions (£35, Pandora.net ) and mini dangles (£19, Pandora.net ) to express yourself through jewellery.

Pandora ME angel open ring: £35, Pandora.net

In the truest form of self-expression, you can now wear your words on your fingers thanks to the Pandora Me open rings. Formed from one continuous line in handwriting style it seems incredibly personal and would work as a great gift to a friend or lover. Love (£45, Pandora.net ), vibes (£45, Pandora.net ) and goals (£35, Pandora.net ) are the other words available in either sterling silver or rose gold plated. So, feel free to mix and match for a new take on the classic Carrie Bradshaw necklace.

