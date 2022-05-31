ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The new Pandora Me collection is here – these are all the best bits from the customisable collection

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qba8I_0fvUFrPB00

Addison Rae, for anyone not familiar, shot to internet stadrom on TikTok in 2020. Aside from influencing, she’s also released a debut single and starred in the Netflix original film He’s All That . Wondering why we’re telling you all this? Well, now, she’s been seen alongside singers Charli XCX, Cecilia Cantarano, Beabadoobee and dancer Donté Colley, who are all ambassadors for the new Pandora Me collection.

The newest line from the jewellery giant is currently taking over social media thanks to an influencer filled Ibizan festival. And with festival fashion and self-expression at its heart, it’s sure to be spotted on many a wrist, neck, waist and even head this summer.

Compared to the classic gold collection , it’s far from the usual Pandora style but people seem to be loving it. Chunky chain bracelets and necklaces can be joined together to form belts , headbands and even a glasses chain, while bold links add a pop of colour and new dangles give a real customisable element.

Colourful rings , clip style earrings and pearl accents also feature. And, to celebrate the release there’s currently a limited time offer on one of the bracelets, links and charms – you can get all three for just £79, which is a saving of approximately 34 per cent.

With pieces to suit everyone, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite bits of the collection to get you started.

Read more:

Pandora Me link chain bracelet: £70, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JehYn_0fvUFrPB00

The staple pieces in any Pandora collection are arguably the bracelets, but this one looks considerably different from the typical snake chain we’re so used to seeing (£55, Pandora.net ). Available in sterling silver, ruthenium and rose gold plated, it forms the basis of the Pandora Me collection.

One main Pandora embossed clasp can be used to take the bracelet on and off, while two additional larger links also open up for the addition of dangles and coloured links, enabling you to really personalise it for a unique piece owned by nobody else. And make sure to take advantage of the current bracelet, dangle and link offer for £79.

Buy now

Pandora Me eye set: Was £110 now £79, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HdWZx_0fvUFrPB00

For anyone who prefers things nice and simple, you can also opt to buy a ready-made customised bracelet to save time on deciding between all of the different options. Of course, chances are a high number of people will have the same design as you, but it’s still a statement. And personally, we love the silver link chain bracelet, purple double link (£20, Pandora.net ) and clip-on eye medallion (£35, Pandora.net ).

Buy now

Pandora Me freshwater cultured pearl necklace: £200, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8w25_0fvUFrPB00

Pearls aren’t a common material used by Pandora, that was, until now. Combining a classic pearl necklace with the harder edge of the link chain designs, this necklace is quite the standout piece. Either wear it alone to keep it simple, remove some of the links for a tighter fit or add the link chain bracelet (£70, Pandora.net ) to increase the length.

Extra pearl dangles can be added to intensify the look (£19, Pandora.net ). Or opt for a heart connector to act as a pendant (£20, Pandora.net ). And there’s also a matching bracelet too (£125, Pandora.net ).

Buy now

Pandora Me light me up mini dangle: £25, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03y7FM_0fvUFrPB00

For any rose gold lovers, this dangle is quite delightful. With a gold enamel lightning bolt and two blue man-made crystals, it instantly reminded us of David Bowie. Its subtle clip-on clasp makes it easy to attach it to any bracelet, necklace or earrings in the collection and provides a really fun moveable element too. And when paired with the electric blue links (£20, Pandora.net ), it’s sure to make a statement.

Buy now

Pandora Me link chain necklace: £90, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaYVx_0fvUFrPB00

Similar to the link chain bracelet (£70, Pandora.net ), the link chain necklace is possibly the most versatile piece in the collection. Whether you adorn it with dangles or string them together to form belts, glasses chains or headbands, there seems to be a limitless amount of styling options with these necklaces.

Three large clasps and multiple hidden breakable links allow for a huge amount of creativity by adding word links (£30, Pandora.net ), coloured medallions (£35, Pandora.net ) and mini dangles (£19, Pandora.net ) to express yourself through jewellery.

Buy now

Pandora ME angel open ring: £35, Pandora.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOL7S_0fvUFrPB00

In the truest form of self-expression, you can now wear your words on your fingers thanks to the Pandora Me open rings. Formed from one continuous line in handwriting style it seems incredibly personal and would work as a great gift to a friend or lover. Love (£45, Pandora.net ), vibes (£45, Pandora.net ) and goals (£35, Pandora.net ) are the other words available in either sterling silver or rose gold plated. So, feel free to mix and match for a new take on the classic Carrie Bradshaw necklace.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on jewellery and other fashion accessories offers, try the links below:

More of a gold jewellery lover? Take a look at the Pandora gold collection

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s hat sold out of store just hours after platinum jubilee appearance

The hat worn by Meghan Markle at the Queen’s platinum jubilee has already sold out of stores despite making only a brief appearance in London today.The Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by her husband Prince Harry, was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress as she watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office.Markle, 40, paired the dress with a large brim boater hat featuring a navy blue ribbon, which was designed by British milliner Stephen Jones. The “Granville” hat is handmade from sinamay tulle and grosgrain ribbon and is priced at £1,344 ($1,686.66).According to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while...
MUSIC
The Independent

Jubilee concert: The Queen shows off ‘cute’ acting skills with Paddington skit for BBC concert

The Queen’s platinum jubilee concert, titled Platinum Party at the Palace, was kickstarted in heartwarming fashion.As musicians, including Alicia Keys and Georga Ezra, prepared to perform at the BBC event, a pre-recorded segment was shown to viewers in which the Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.In a similar vein to the segment she filmed alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond for the London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012, this new clip saw the Queen showcase her acting skills opposite the CGI character. The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby in character as Barry the Security...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Donté Colley
Person
Addison Rae
The Independent

Platinum Party at the Palace review: One of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged

What’s that, up in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a badger? No, it’s Brian May, ascending from the top of a stage built around the Queen Victoria Memorial. He’s playing the solo to “We Will Rock You”, accompanied by a legion of Royal Guard drummers, all hammering out the handclap beat and making Freddie Mercury moustaches with their drumsticks. As the ancient scripture says, when Brian May rises above Buckingham Palace, let the joobs commence.Following an afternoon glugging Majtinis with the very same people who’ll be stealing their wheelie bin next week, flag-wavers in their thousands...
MUSIC
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth plays ‘We will rock you’ on a tea cup with Paddington Bear for Jubilee party

Queen Elizabeth showed off her acting skills and even played We Will Rock You on her teacup in a pre-recorded segment shown to viewers before the concert at Buckingham Palace.The Queen herself acted opposite Paddington Bear, voiced by Ben Whishsaw, in a skit aired by BBC where she is drinking tea with the famous character.The clip, which also included actor Simon Farnaby as Barry the Security Guard, saw Paddington have a lunch of marmalade sandwiches with Her Majesty in Buckingham Palace.It ended with him wishing the Queen a “happy jubilee” and thanking her “for everything”.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Crowd sings Sweet Caroline in front of Buckingham Palace for Queen’s Platinum JubileeCharles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum JubileePortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrations
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What time does the Platinum Jubilee concert start and how can I watch it?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place this weekend, marking the British monarch’s 70th year on the throne.As part of the weekend-long celebrations, the BBC is holding a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which will see a range of high-profile musicians and bands perform.You can follow The Independent’s live blog of the jubilee concert here.Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March. Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.Read on for all the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Queen reveals marmalade sandwiches in handbag to Paddington in comic sketch

The Queen has delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear, revealing she loves marmalade sandwiches, and keeps an emergency stash in her famous handbag.The monarch and the famous bear – both much-loved British institutions – met for a chaotic cream tea at Buckingham Palace in a special, secretly-pre-recorded sequence played at the start of the televised BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace.The duffle-coat wearing bear told the Queen how he ensured he always had his favourite treat on him just in case, lifting up his red hat to reveal his snack.The Queen responded...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Jewellery#Design#Pandora Me#Tiktok#Netflix#Ibizan#Avengers
The Independent

Princess Eugenie shares touching family jubilee celebration photos

Princess Eugenie has shared a touching photo of her family waving at the Queen’s platinum jubilee flyover.Eugenie, 32, is pictured standing with husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, who is holding their one-year-old son August.The smartly dressed trio are standing on a London rooftop waving to the aircraft, at what appeared to be a jubilee celebration party.The images posted to Instagram, which include a video of the Red Arrows flying over as cheering can be heard in the background, is captioned: “The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years.”Followers posted comments including “absolutely beautiful” and “look how big August has got, sharing in the celebrations of our gracious Queen on her platinum Jubilee celebrations”.Others filled the comments section with love heart emojis.The princess, the Queen’s granddaughter and the daughter of the Duke of York, is 12th in line to the throne.Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, a bar manager, married in 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.In February 2021 she gave birth to August at the Portland Hospital in London.He was christened in November at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park at a private service attended by the Queen.
WORLD
The Independent

Duran Duran pay homage to British fashion during Platinum Party performance

Duran Duran have given a colourful performance on stage at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert as they paid homage to British fashion.As the new wave band performed their hit song Girls On Film, a catwalk of models paraded down a walkway in extravagant outfits.The segment opened with a projection onto Buckingham Palace of the Queen, showcasing her style over her 70-year reign.Inspiration from traditional monarch style could be seen in the outfits, including crowns and trains galore.The outfits also included a nod towards the corseted structured dresses of days gone by, revamped with loud colours and floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Display of royal fashion on day two of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Candy pastels, bold brights and creamy freshness were the fashion palette of choice on the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The Duchess of Cambridge looked summery in a long-sleeved lemon dress by Emilia Wickstead teamed with a matching Philip Treacy hat.The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a hat by milliner Treacy to accompany her ivory and gold embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare.The Duchess of Sussex wore a white, or almost white, trench coat, believed to be by Dior due to the French fashion house retweeting a Grazia article which says her look was indeed a Dior creation.Meghan wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Queen in comic sketch with Paddington Bear at Jubilee concert

The Queen has delighted millions of viewers by appearing in a surprise comic sketch with Paddington Bear to kick-start the Jubilee concert.The monarch and the famous bear – both much loved British institutions – tapped out the beat of the We Will Rock You anthem together on china teacups using silver spoons as a unique way of getting the celebrations under way.With the special, secretly-pre-recorded humorous two-and-a-half-minute sequence played at the start of the televised BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace, the unlikely duo set the rhythm for opening act Queen + Adam Lambert – who joined in on the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
The Independent

Hairdresser goes viral on TikTok with hair washing hack

A hairdresser has gone viral on TikTok after showing her followers how to correctly wash their hair, offering her personal tips.Amy, who goes by @amy.does.some.hair on the video-sharing platform, claimed that you should be using a generous amount of shampoo for the first wash before following this up with a second dose of shampoo that you can use just to wash your scalp.In the video, the hair stylist demonstrated her technique while telling followers what to do.“Thoroughly wet your hair, spread the shampoo over your hands and evenly distribute the shampoo all over your scalp,” she began.“Using the tips of...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Kate Middleton makes fashion statement in bright red coat at Cardiff Castle

The Duchess of Cambridge has turned heads in yet another brightly coloured ensemble during the platinum jubilee celebrations.On Saturday, Kate paid a visit to Cardiff Castle alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.The family made the surprise trip to meet entertainers in the Welsh capital who were staging a show in honour of the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.Kensington Palace has confirmed that the visit marked the first time the Cambridge children had been to Wales.For the occasion, Kate wore a long bright red coat, which is bespoke Eponine and carries...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy