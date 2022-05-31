Trudeau's Gun Ban Sparks Panic Among U.S. Conservatives: 'Dystopian Future'

As I watched news reports on President Joe Biden's response to gun reform in the wake of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, that was my soul-crushing question. "I think there's a realization on the part of rational Republicans" that it's bad news to have one mass shooting after another in this country, Biden told reporters. "I think things have gotten so bad," Biden argued, that Republicans might actually be willing to pass something this time. When Biden went to Uvalde to mourn the 21 lives lost at Robb Elementary school, onlookers chanted "do something." Biden even went so far as to promise that "we will."

