Trudeau's Gun Ban Sparks Panic Among U.S. Conservatives: 'Dystopian Future'

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The prime minister said the new legislation would cap the number of handguns in Canada if it's...

Truth Express5
4d ago

Let the UK, Australia, New Zealand be a scary reminder and an example of what happens to people who give up their right to bear arms and render themselves defenseless to a tyrannic government!! TYRANNY: a cruel and oppressive government or rule. The severe and autocratic exercise of sovereign power.

Reply(50)
96
S Cross
4d ago

Obvious fascist playbook. Use an “event” to forward their agenda of disarming citizens. They’re fools if they allow this to happen. The world has countless examples of unarmed citizens at the mercy of their government, not mention lessons from history.

Reply(13)
72
Dane Campbell
4d ago

He may be right to question the average Canadian's mental and emotional capacity to act like adults and be responsible or accountable for owning arms. They gladly hand over their liberty for false promises of safety to a tyrant like him over and over again - as frightened children would. They are a ruled people.

Reply(3)
30
