Charles Co. offering summer Lunch on Us for children ages 18 and under

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering free meals for children this summer as part of its Lunch on Us program. Meal sites will operate from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, starting June 27. Meal sites will not be open on Fridays.

Any child between the ages of 2 to 18 is eligible for a free hot meal, regardless if they live in Charles County or are a CCPS student. The child must be present to receive a meal and food must be consumed on site at the meal serving location. This is due to the expiration of a federal meals wavier in which CCPS could offer a grab-and-go meal service. Site supervision will include members of the school’s administrative team.

The following locations will serve free Lunch on Us meals from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, June 27 through Aug. 11.

Indian Head Elementary School

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School

Milton M. Somers Middle School

Mattawoman Middle School

John Hanson Middle School

Westlake High School

St. Charles High School

Through grant funding CCPS received from No Kid Hungry, transportation will be provided in the Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School area. Educational programming will also be offered at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy during the Lunch on Us program.

All meals will be served by CCPS Food and Nutrition Services staff. CCPS will also provide free meals to any student participating in elementary or middle summer boost programs, the summer school program, special education boost camps, and the CTE, STEM, and Science Center camps. Elementary students attending summer boost programs will also receive free breakfast.

CCPS is able to support the Lunch on Us program and provide meals free of charge through federal reimbursement programs.

Community members with questions or large groups who plan to visit a meal site and want to provide staff with advance notice should call the Food and Nutrition Services department at 301-392-5570.