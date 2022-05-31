ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. offering summer Lunch on Us for children ages 18 and under

By Charles County Public Schools
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWZWT_0fvUFn7V00

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering free meals for children this summer as part of its Lunch on Us program. Meal sites will operate from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, starting June 27. Meal sites will not be open on Fridays.

Any child between the ages of 2 to 18 is eligible for a free hot meal, regardless if they live in Charles County or are a CCPS student. The child must be present to receive a meal and food must be consumed on site at the meal serving location. This is due to the expiration of a federal meals wavier in which CCPS could offer a grab-and-go meal service. Site supervision will include members of the school’s administrative team.

The following locations will serve free Lunch on Us meals from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday, June 27 through Aug. 11.

  • Indian Head Elementary School
  • Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School
  • Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School
  • Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School
  • Milton M. Somers Middle School
  • Mattawoman Middle School
  • John Hanson Middle School
  • Westlake High School
  • St. Charles High School

Through grant funding CCPS received from No Kid Hungry, transportation will be provided in the Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School area. Educational programming will also be offered at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy during the Lunch on Us program.

All meals will be served by CCPS Food and Nutrition Services staff. CCPS will also provide free meals to any student participating in elementary or middle summer boost programs, the summer school program, special education boost camps, and the CTE, STEM, and Science Center camps. Elementary students attending summer boost programs will also receive free breakfast.

CCPS is able to support the Lunch on Us program and provide meals free of charge through federal reimbursement programs.

Community members with questions or large groups who plan to visit a meal site and want to provide staff with advance notice should call the Food and Nutrition Services department at 301-392-5570.

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Will Offer a Free Community-Based Diabetes Self-Management Program at Germantown Library on June 22.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Maryland Living Well Center of Excellence, will offer a free community-based Diabetes Self-Management Program (DSMP) beginning Wednesday, June 22. The six-week series will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Germantown Library. The Germantown Library is located at l9840 Century Blvd. in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Primary Care Program celebrates successful COVID booster campaign statewide

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Primary Care program (MDPCP) recently concluded a statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Campaign, engaging with more than 500 primary care practices that serve more than 4 million Marylanders to encourage boosting protection against COVID with all recommended boosters. As a result of the initiative, more than 17,800 booster shots were administered to Marylanders […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s to offer full-day Pre-K

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will offer full-day Pre-Kindergarten for four-year-old students in elementary schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year for eligible students. There will be no half-day spaces in Pre-Kindergarten 4. Students are eligible for Pre-Kindergarten if they meet the financial criteria to receive Free and Reduced Meals (FARMs) with […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
County
Charles County, MD
Charles County, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for May 28- June 3, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert County Emergency Communications Named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence Award Winner: The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications Division, was recently named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence award winner, for deploying Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety and Fire Field Mobile in innovative and impactful ways. Mark R. […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Public Schools Seeks Applicants for Ethics Panel

The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) seeks applicants for three open positions on the school district Ethics Panel.   The Ethics Panel is an advisory body responsible for upholding the school district’s ethics policy and procedures. This includes, but is not limited to, oversight of conflicts of issue, financial disclosure requirements, and […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Outreach and Restoration Grant Program Accepting Applications Until Aug. 10

In partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, Charles County Government announces the 2023 Outreach and Restoration Grant Program is now open for applications. Non-profit organizations, community and homeowner associations, and faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply.   This program encourages outreach, community engagement activities, and on-the-ground restoration projects that increase knowledge, change behavior and accelerate stewardship […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Lunch#Summer School#Westlake High School#Charity#Charles Co#No Kid Hungry#Mt Hope Nanjemoy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

North Point High School’s graduation caps off the 2022 graduation season for Charles County Public Schools

North Point High School class leaders, valedictorian Ishaan Chada and salutatorian Gabriel Alleyne, each addressed their peers in the Class of 2022 during graduation on June 3 at Regency Furniture Stadium. Although they earned the top scores of the 454 graduates, their speeches centered around the potential and talents of their classmates. “Every choice you […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Students Suspected of Flying Confederate Flag at Maryland School

Two high school students are suspected of raising a Confederate flag last month at their school in La Plata, Maryland, authorities say. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office identified the La Plata High School students suspected of flying the flag on May 18, they said Wednesday. The sheriff’s office did not release the students’ names.
LA PLATA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Touts Expanded SNAP Benefits For Students’ Families Over The Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Anne Arundel County students will receive additional financial aid to help their families make ends meet over the summer, county officials announced Tuesday. Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said 17,803 students will benefit from the expanded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aid, which provides an extra $100—$30 in June, July and August, and $10 in December. “This is an added benefit on top of the SNAP benefits that are going to be, that families already receive,” said Carnitra White, executive director of the county’s department of social services. White said the Anne Arundel County committed $1.5 million...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Alice In Leonardtown Mural Unveiled To The Public

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – In 2021, the Leonardtown Arts Council began looking for artists who could paint several murals around the town. One of the requests was for a mural on the storage building across from the Good Earth grocery store. Tom Rogers and Dan Ropp applied and submitted their...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Buy Local Challenge 15th Anniversary Celebration of Maryland’s Farms and Producers, Artisans and Farm Fun

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is excited to announce the Buy Local Challenge Celebration is back and extends an invitation to the public to come to celebrate, experience and shop everything Maryland grown, harvested, produced, hand crafted, and homemade!  Admission is free. The Buy Local Challenge (BLC) Celebration marks the 15th Anniversary of […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nurse pinning ceremony has CSM professors welcoming graduates as colleagues and peers

The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) 69 nursing candidates for Spring 2022 graduation celebrated their achievements at the La Plata campus May 12 by attending their recognition and pinning ceremony – a time-honored event that has CSM faculty welcoming their students as peers and colleagues in the field of nursing. Annette Ragland, professor of nursing, […]
LA PLATA, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s school board chief rebuffs Alsobrooks’ request to resign

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Prince George’s Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller signaled on Friday that she has no plans to resign, despite a direct request a day earlier from the woman who appointed her, County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D).
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy