ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Brown Tabbed as An USILA All-American

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKSat_0fvUFkTK00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Senior Jud e Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) was named a United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) All-America Honorable Mention as announced by the USILA on Thursday afternoon. This is Brown’s second career All-America award.

This is the 16th USILA All-America award for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse program with Brown being the 15th player to earn the honor. He is the first Seahawk to pick up USILA All-America honors since Taylor Cook ’13 and Peter Windsor ’12 did it in 2012.

Jude Brown vs. McDaniel (2.26.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

“Jude had a historic year that capped off an amazing career here at St. Mary’s. It was an honor to coach him, and I am very proud of this honor he very much earned!” seventh-year Head Coach Jason Childs .

In 2020, Brown earned a spot on the Maverik Division III Media All-America Fourth Team for his first-ever All-America honor. He was named an Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America Honorable Mention to kick off the 2022 campaign.

The 2022 United East Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Brown also garnered All-United East First honors to wrap up his career as a two-time all-conference selection (2021 All-Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Second Team). He was just the second Player of the Year honoree in St. Mary’s College men’s lacrosse history as Greg Matthews ’94 nabbed Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Player of the Year honors in 1993.

A two-time selection to the USILA Division III Team of the Week this season, Brown became the program’s all-time assist leader on April 24, surpassing the previous mark of 127 set by Dave Mueller ’06 with a two-assist performance against Dickinson College. He also set the single-season record for points on April 30, breaking the old record of 95 also established by Mueller in 2006 with a nine-point effort at Medaille College.

Brown finished his senior campaign as the United East leader with 52 goals, 3.06 goals per game, 104 points, and 6.12 points per game while ranking second in the league with 52 assists. A four-time United East Offensive Player of the Week, the 5-9 attackman currently ranks eighth in Division III in points per game and 13th with 3.06 assists per game. He also added 41 ground balls and caused 14 turnovers.

He concludes his fantastic four-year career with 116 goals and 136 assists for 252 points plus 112 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers in 56 games played and started.

In its inaugural season in the United East, St. Mary’s (14-4) claimed the No. 2 seed with a 5-1 conference record and then captured the 2022 United East Men’s Championship Tournament title on May 7 with a 13-5 win at No. 1 seed SUNY Morrisville. The Seahawks set the single-season record for wins with 14.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Win Series Opener Over Lancaster 9-5

(June 3, 2022, York PA) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs beat the Lancaster Barnstormers tonight, for their fifth win in their last six tries.  Eddie Butler kept the Barnstormers off the board through three innings and ultimately allowed three runs across five innings. The game remained scoreless until the fourth. With one out, Augie Sylk (L, 2-4) […]
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bel Air, MD
Sports
City
Bel Air, MD
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Mcdaniel, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nurse pinning ceremony has CSM professors welcoming graduates as colleagues and peers

The College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) 69 nursing candidates for Spring 2022 graduation celebrated their achievements at the La Plata campus May 12 by attending their recognition and pinning ceremony – a time-honored event that has CSM faculty welcoming their students as peers and colleagues in the field of nursing. Annette Ragland, professor of nursing, […]
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Only Workers Comp Pharmacy Now Open in Annapolis

RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space. RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle Week in Review for May 28- June 3, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert County Emergency Communications Named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence Award Winner: The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Communications Division, was recently named a 2022 Tyler Technologies Public Sector Excellence award winner, for deploying Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety and Fire Field Mobile in innovative and impactful ways. Mark R. […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Seahawks#Dickinson College#Sports#Usila#All American#The St Mary#College Of Maryland#All United East First
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Buy Local Challenge 15th Anniversary Celebration of Maryland’s Farms and Producers, Artisans and Farm Fun

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) is excited to announce the Buy Local Challenge Celebration is back and extends an invitation to the public to come to celebrate, experience and shop everything Maryland grown, harvested, produced, hand crafted, and homemade!  Admission is free. The Buy Local Challenge (BLC) Celebration marks the 15th Anniversary of […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Primary Care Program celebrates successful COVID booster campaign statewide

Baltimore, MD—The Maryland Primary Care program (MDPCP) recently concluded a statewide COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Campaign, engaging with more than 500 primary care practices that serve more than 4 million Marylanders to encourage boosting protection against COVID with all recommended boosters. As a result of the initiative, more than 17,800 booster shots were administered to Marylanders […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Windsor
Person
Greg Matthews
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Foundation welcomes new members to Board of Directors

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation announces that Mary Hannah, Janna Jackson, Michael Meisel, and James Norris Jr. have joined the board as its newest directors. “The CSM Foundation is very excited to have these four impressive individuals join our board,” said CSM Foundation Executive Director Chelsea Clute. “They each bring a unique skillset […]
CHARITIES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

North Point High School’s graduation caps off the 2022 graduation season for Charles County Public Schools

North Point High School class leaders, valedictorian Ishaan Chada and salutatorian Gabriel Alleyne, each addressed their peers in the Class of 2022 during graduation on June 3 at Regency Furniture Stadium. Although they earned the top scores of the 454 graduates, their speeches centered around the potential and talents of their classmates. “Every choice you […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s to offer full-day Pre-K

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will offer full-day Pre-Kindergarten for four-year-old students in elementary schools for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year for eligible students. There will be no half-day spaces in Pre-Kindergarten 4. Students are eligible for Pre-Kindergarten if they meet the financial criteria to receive Free and Reduced Meals (FARMs) with […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Clement’s Island Museum Presents “Conversation & a Cruise” Series for Families in 2022

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Beginning June 11, 2022, visitors can enjoy summer breezes on a fun, educational, and family-friendly morning of cruising during a series of themed events on the St. Clement season’s Island Museum Water Taxi. The three cruises occur on June 11, July 16, and Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The June 11’s theme […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Kandis Boyd, Federal scientist and manager, tapped to helm Chesapeake Bay Program

Kandis Boyd, a former federal scientist, and agency senior manager who most recently advised the National Science Foundation on diversity, equity, and inclusion, has been hired to direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program Office, the agency announced Thursday. Boyd assumes leadership of the Bay Program on June 6. The program office staff […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy