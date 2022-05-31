Friday’s storms produced EF-1 Tornado in No. St. Mary’s and So. Charles

An EF-1 tornado with winds estimated at 90 MPH touched down near the

St Marys and Charles County Line around Route 5 and Route 231. The

tornado tracked from around Charlotte Hall to near Benedict

during the evening of Friday, May 27, 2022.

The tornado damage path started along Bach Drive, where a few

trees were down and one tree was snapped about midway up. The

tornado tracked across Charlotte Hall and MD Route 5 where damage

was sporadic with a few trees down.

The damage became more concentrated around Mount Wolf Road, particularly

around White Drive. Approximately one to two dozen trees were

uprooted along White Drive along with a few trees being snapped.

Large tree branches fell onto a house along White Drive causing

damage to the siding along with broken windows. However, no other

structural damage was noted in this area. Winds were estimated to be

around 90 mph across this area due to the uprooted large trees along

with some large trees being snapped. Most of the tree damage was

facing southwest to northeast, but there were a few trees

facing west to east.

The tornado continued to track northeast,

causing tree damage along Chappelear Drive around Mount Wolf Road.

Damage was more sporadic across this area, but a large softwood tree

was uprooted and a tree fell onto a house. Witness statements along

with the survey noted that most of the damage on Chappelear Drive

was around two or three houses. Most of the trees were facing south

to north, which when compared to the location of the

damage along White Road, shows a counterclockwise rotation.

Damage to the north and east was sporadic, but there were several

areas that could not be accessed to survey. Farther northeast, there

were several large branches down along Prince Frederick Road between

Barney Drive and Colonial Drive. This coincided with the circulation

that was on the radar. Finally, there was a small tree branch down along

Barney Drive and very little damage was noticed to the northeast.

Details:

Credit: National Weather Service

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

Path Length /statute/: 4.16 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: May 27 2022

Start Time: 8:32 PM EDT

Start Location: Charlotte Hall, MD

Start Lat/Lon: 38.49571, -76.78203

End Date: May 27 2022

End Time: 8:41 PM EDT

End Location: Benedict, MD

End Lat/Lon: 38.52034, -76.71213