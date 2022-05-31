ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s storms produced EF-1 Tornado in No. St. Mary’s and So. Charles

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
An EF-1 tornado with winds estimated at 90 MPH touched down near the
St Marys and Charles County Line around Route 5 and Route 231. The
tornado tracked from around Charlotte Hall to near Benedict
during the evening of Friday, May 27, 2022.

The tornado damage path started along Bach Drive, where a few
trees were down and one tree was snapped about midway up. The
tornado tracked across Charlotte Hall and MD Route 5 where damage
was sporadic with a few trees down.

The damage became more concentrated around Mount Wolf Road, particularly
around White Drive. Approximately one to two dozen trees were
uprooted along White Drive along with a few trees being snapped.

Large tree branches fell onto a house along White Drive causing
damage to the siding along with broken windows. However, no other
structural damage was noted in this area. Winds were estimated to be
around 90 mph across this area due to the uprooted large trees along
with some large trees being snapped. Most of the tree damage was
facing southwest to northeast, but there were a few trees
facing west to east.

The tornado continued to track northeast,
causing tree damage along Chappelear Drive around Mount Wolf Road.

Damage was more sporadic across this area, but a large softwood tree
was uprooted and a tree fell onto a house. Witness statements along
with the survey noted that most of the damage on Chappelear Drive
was around two or three houses. Most of the trees were facing south
to north, which when compared to the location of the
damage along White Road, shows a counterclockwise rotation.

Damage to the north and east was sporadic, but there were several
areas that could not be accessed to survey. Farther northeast, there
were several large branches down along Prince Frederick Road between
Barney Drive and Colonial Drive. This coincided with the circulation
that was on the radar. Finally, there was a small tree branch down along
Barney Drive and very little damage was noticed to the northeast.

Details:

Credit: National Weather Service

Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph
Path Length /statute/: 4.16 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0

Start Date: May 27 2022
Start Time: 8:32 PM EDT
Start Location: Charlotte Hall, MD
Start Lat/Lon: 38.49571, -76.78203

End Date: May 27 2022
End Time: 8:41 PM EDT
End Location: Benedict, MD
End Lat/Lon: 38.52034, -76.71213

