ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Arizona Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney, fmr. roommate of Eagles' Jalen Reagor, dies in crash at age 25

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRrSW_0fvUFgwQ00

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning, his agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed to ESPN.

The Cardinals released a statement Monday afternoon, also confirming Gladney's death.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," it said.

The crash took place around 2:28 a.m. Monday, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. A white vehicle was overturned when officers arrived. Dallas Fire-Rescue confirmed two people -- a male and a female -- were dead.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the crash involved two vehicles. According to preliminary information, the white vehicle was speeding and clipped the vehicle in front of it, losing control before hitting a beam on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas. The two people in the other vehicle were not injured.

Investigators will release the names of the two people who died in the accident once the medical examiner makes positive identification of the bodies and notifies the next of kin.

"We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," Overstreet said in a statement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Gladney, 25, signed with the Cardinals in March after a jury found him not guilty on a felony assault charge.

He was a first-round pick out of TCU in 2020 by the Minnesota Vikings, who released him in August after he was indicted on a charge of assault involving a former girlfriend in April 2021.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

The NFL said in a statement: "The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Gladney's former TCU teammate, tweeted: "Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man... ain't too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

Arizona signed Gladney to a two-year contract. He was set to compete for a starting job this offseason.

Gladney played 50 games in four seasons for TCU and was named first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 after his senior season.

"Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney," Horned Frogs athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement. "After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff's family, friends and TCU teammates."

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS DFW

Former TCU star Jeff Gladney dies in early morning car crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Jeff Gladney, former TCU standout and Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick, has passed away. Gladney was one of the victims in a fatal car crash on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas this morning, CBS Sports confirmed. "Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Dallas, TX
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Dallas County, TX
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
County
Dallas County, TX
Glendale, AZ
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#Espn
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were so far down last season that finishing 4-13 last season was seen as an over-achievement. Rookie QB Davis Mills showed some potential once he was named the starter during the regular season. Fortunately, the Texans received a boat load of draft picks after trading QB Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy