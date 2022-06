Olympic athletes typically get a lot of attention every four years when their sports are the hottest thing on television for a month. After that, things go quiet for 47 months until the next Olympics return. Unlike other athletes, Olympians don't have their highlights shown on SportsCenter each night, even though they keep competing while the Olympics are away. When an area such as Sarasota has four representatives at the Games, as it did at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, it feels wrong to ignore their talents for four years. More constant updates are required.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO