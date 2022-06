An official from the Bank of England said that developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) would be in line with the central bank’s directive. The Bank of England’s executive director for markets Andrew Hauser acknowledged that a CBDC would be compatible with the central bank’s operations. He added that it would also be the first new type of central bank liability in centuries. “The dog may be old, but it can still perform new tricks,” Hauser said ahead of a discussion hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO