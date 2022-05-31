ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Pottstown couple feted for 80 years of marriage, longest in Pennsylvania

By Evan Brandt
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — When Martha Pish was born, she was the youngest of 13 children and weighed only 2 pounds. Martha’s older sister was a nurse who helped to deliver her and did not expect Martha to live through the night, according to the family lore. “But they wrapped her in a...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottstown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
East Lansdowne, PA
Pottstown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Norristown Times Herald

Laurel House opens new Upper Gwynedd ‘Safe Haven’

UPPER GWYNEDD — As she stood at the microphone, Tammy Reid reflected back to the late 1990s, when she and her husband Andy had just arrived in Philadelphia at the start of his tenure as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. And what’s been a dream for more than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Gun violence awareness rally attendees say ‘Enough is enough’

NORRISTOWN — “Enough is enough!”. That was the message expressed with deep emotion from gun violence survivors, advocates for “commonsense” gun legislation and elected officials who gathered at a gun violence awareness rally in Montgomery County. “I’m here to say enough is enough. It’s been enough...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Pottstown company highlights untapped labor pool: second chance workers

POTTSTOWN — America has a severe labor shortage, but it also has an untapped labor pool ready and willing to work. They just need a chance — a second chance. That was the primary topic of discussion Wednesday as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sat down for a roundtable with local, state and federal officials and workers and management at American Keg Co.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Woman Admits To Voter Fraud

A 60-year-old Pennsylvania woman has been charged with voter fraud after she admitted to completing a mail-in voter ballot and forging her mom's signature, authorities say. Cheryl Mihaliak of the 800 block of 3rd Street, Lancaster, told officials, "she voted for her mother and signed the ballot after her mother died." according to a statement released by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madeleine Dean
Person
Pat Toomey
VISTA.Today

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments to Pennsylvanians

Image via the Office of the Governor of Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Unlawfully Exchanging $1.8 Million in Federal Nutrition Assistance Benefits for Cash

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jimmy Tran, age 41, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on June 1, 2022, to 24 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo for the unauthorized use, acquisition, and possession of benefits of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Marriages#Parade#Gardening#Pish
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
explorejeffersonpa.com

Summer Fair & Festival Season in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has announced summer fairs and festivals in the region. The dedicated volunteers and communities in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region take great pride in the many fairs and festivals that they host each year. At these events, visitors will experience a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Relationships
WGAL

Baby kangaroos visit Lancaster County health care workers

Staff at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health campus had a hoppin' good time Friday. Two baby kangaroos from Aldinger Farms in Halifax were the center of attention in the arthritis and rheumatology department. It's a pick-me-up for staff members and a thank you for their hard work. They enjoyed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
98online.com

Police Pursue Pennsylvania Pierogi Pilferer

(From The Smoking Gun) JUNE 2–A burglar broke into a Pennsylvania residence and only stole a bag of pierogies valued at $10, according to police. The suspect, cops say, last month burglarized the apartment of Tyler Whyte, 26, who lives in Trout Run, a village 15 miles from Williamsport. The thief made off with a five-pound bag of Mrs. T’s brand pierogies, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report. Investigators valued the pilfered pierogies at $10.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County homeless shelter to close June 30 as lease runs out

NORRISTOWN — A facility dedicated to serving adults in Montgomery County experiencing homelessness will soon find itself without a home. The Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center, situated in Building 9 on the grounds of the Norristown State Hospital, is located within an 68-acre parcel that is set to be conveyed from the state to the Municipality of Norristown. The organization will close its doors when its lease officially ends on June 30.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy