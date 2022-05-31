ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy Secretary: US Offshore Wind Jobs Should Be Union Jobs

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW LONDON, CT (AP) – The U.S. energy secretary and Danish wind developer...

capecoddaily.com

24/7 Wall St.

This State Produces The Most Electricity From Renewable Sources

How important is renewable energy as a source of electricity? Consider that experts expect rolling blackouts this summer because parts of the electric grids around the U.S. will be overtaxed. The Wall Street Journal recently reported: “Last week the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned that two-thirds of the U.S. could experience blackouts this […]
TEXAS STATE
eenews.net

‘More, more, more’: Biden’s clean grid hinges on power lines

With its signature climate legislation roadblocked in Congress, the Biden administration is seeking an unprecedented expansion of high-voltage electric lines to open new paths to wind and solar energy. “We obviously need more, more, more transmission to run on 100 percent clean energy … and handle all the buildings and...
WYOMING STATE
eenews.net

FERC shakes up Northeast renewables with grid rule phaseout

Federal regulators have approved plans to phase out a contentious grid policy that has pitted New England states against the region’s grid operator, in a move observers say could bolster solar and wind while lowering electricity costs. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accepted a proposal last week from ISO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Why hydropower is the forgotten giant of clean energy

Hydropower is by far the largest renewable worldwide, producing over twice as much energy as wind, and over four times as much as solar. And pumping water up a hill, aka "pumped storage hydropower", comprises well over 90% of the world's total energy storage capacity. But in spite of hydropower's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
uschamber.com

The Next Shortage: Electricity?

The U.S. Chamber strongly supports the transition of our electric generation fleet and the overall economy to cleaner, less carbon-intensive energy sources. Recognizing that pretty much everything we make, sell, or do depends upon a reliable and affordable supply of electricity, we have also been clear that this transition must occur consistent with the pace of innovation so that American competitiveness can continue to flourish during this necessary evolution. Unfortunately, a recent analysis by the official watchdog of America’s electric grid indicates that the electric power transition may be getting out over its metaphorical skis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InsideClimate News

Inside Clean Energy: Think Solar Panels Don’t Work in Snow? New Research Says Otherwise

Skeptics of renewable energy often claim—usually with an eye roll—that solar power doesn’t work well in snowy climates. When most solar panels were stationary and one-sided, this idea carried some weight. But now, most panels move on an axis to follow the sun throughout the day, and an increasing share of panels have silicon on the front and back, making solar more effective even in places with regular snowfall.
natureworldnews.com

Solar-Biomass Hybrid System Meets House Heating Needs for Winters, Research Suggests

Researchers described a computer simulation model that addresses the issue of solar power's inherent intermittency by including biomass as another renewable energy source to develop a dependable, economical heating solution while lowering carbon dioxide emissions. The solar-biomass hybrid system described is based on distributed multi-generation technology that combines photovoltaic, thermal,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

New research could lead to solar panels that work at night

Despite the advantages of solar panels for harvesting clean energy, they have limitations. Overcast days and nightfall render them partially or completely ineffective. But researchers have made a breakthrough that could lead to solar panels working at night. Solar panels are a popular form of harvesting clean energy, but they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Best Solar Companies of 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Whether you're looking to do something good for the environment, save some money or rely a bit less on your utility, 2022 might be your year to go solar. The federal investment tax credit will still give you 26% of the cost of your solar system back on your taxes, and local incentives (like net metering) are still strong, though there are some efforts to roll them back.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Is This Ocean Invention The Answer To Green Energy?

Has IHI Corp finally cracked the clean energy code?. So the earth isn’t doing too well at the moment. Maybe you’ve noticed that California is always on fire, and that every summer seems to be the hottest on record, or the second hottest on record. And let’s not...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Eni Looking For Alternative For Renewable Electricity Storage

Eni and Ansaldo Energia have signed an agreement to develop projects based on innovative technological solutions for electricity storage as an alternative to electrochemical batteries. — Oil and gas major Eni and energy transition firm Ansaldo Energia have signed an agreement to develop projects based on innovative technological solutions for electricity storage as an alternative to electrochemical batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Smartflower Solar Review: Beautiful Solar That's Not Worth It

In the residential solar industry, one company has charted a different path. It's producing solar electricity, not with rooftop panels or a traditional ground mounted rack, but with solar powered sunflowers. Smartflower Solar offers what it calls "sculptural" solar: an array of panels that unfurls in the morning, tracks the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Iberdrola JV looks to develop wind turbine recycling

June 1 (Reuters) - Spain's Iberdrola (IBE.MC) said on Wednesday it had teamed up with engineering firm FCC (FCC.MC) in a pilot project aimed at recycling materials such as fibreglass and resins from used wind turbine blades and other renewable energy equipment. Their jointly owned company, called EnergyLOOP, will invest...
ENVIRONMENT

