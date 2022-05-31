ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New England Senators Want More Federal Money for Elections

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, ME (AP) – Senators in New England are getting behind a push...

capecoddaily.com

Comments

capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Republican Candidate for Governor Chris Doughty

Republican Candidate for Governor of Massachusetts Chris Doughty joined the program this week. Chris spoke about his background, what prompted him to run for the GOP nod, and what his platform would be should he be elected to the highest executive post in the Bay State. capecodcom · Sunday Journal – Republican Candidate… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Federal Aid Provided to Help Mass. Vets Find Jobs, Housing

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is getting money from the federal government to help local veterans re-enter the workforce and to find proper housing. The $184,489 grant is a part of over $57 million offered across the nation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will be used to… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

