New England Senators Want More Federal Money for Elections

Republican Candidate for Governor of Massachusetts Chris Doughty joined the program this week. Chris spoke about his background, what prompted him to run for the GOP nod, and what his platform would be should he be elected to the highest executive post in the Bay State. capecodcom · Sunday Journal – Republican Candidate… .
WEST BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is getting money from the federal government to help local veterans re-enter the workforce and to find proper housing. The $184,489 grant is a part of over $57 million offered across the nation by the U.S. Department of Labor. The money will be used to… .
