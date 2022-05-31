Severe Storms Cause Power Outages

TONIGHT: The last round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be coming through tonight as a strong cold front moves through during the overnight hours. NWS has issued a Tornado Watch for Itasca and Aitkin County until 10:00 P.M. Monday night. Main threats with the incoming storms are damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and a few tornadoes. As the line of storms moves closer to the lake, it’ll lose a lot of instability, decreasing the severe threat. Severe storms will be done by midnight with lingering showers behind the system. Lows will fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s with breezy southeast winds between 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph. Patchy fog is still likely to develop around Duluth and along the north shore.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO