Severe Storms Cause Power Outages

Originally published June 1. Updated with more information from NWS Twin Cities.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says nine tornadoes hit Minnesota during a destructive wave of Memorial Day storms.
The most severe twister hit Forada, which is a few miles south of Alexandria. The NWS said it was an EF-2 tornado with max winds of 120 mph. The tornado, which was about a half-mile wide, traveled nearly 20 miles, beginning just south of Forada and traveling northeast to the Carlos area. It lasted a little over 20 minutes, from 4:25 p.m. to 4:48 p.m.
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service confirms four tornadoes touched down in Minnesota on Monday, leaving an extensive trail of damage in their wake. The twister that hit the small town of Forada was the strongest at an EF-2, with maximum wind speeds estimated at around 120 miles an hour. Insulation, shingles, siding, and other debris littered the town Tuesday as survey crews assessed the damage. The whir and whine of chainsaws filled the air as residents and volunteers cleaned up the mangled trees, flipped cars, and flattened homes and other buildings. Amazingly, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported with the storm that contained multiple vortexes and a damage path at least half a mile wide.
Small farming towns southwest of the metro, including Plato and Hamburg, were hit hard by Monday’s storms. An EF-1 hit Plato on Monday with winds of up to 90 mph.
Just a quick update from McLeod county, but our survey crew found EF-1 tornado damage (max winds of 90 mph) near Plato, MN. We'll have more info later on path length/width later this evening.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland. As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers. Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas. Crews are estimating power...
TONIGHT: The last round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be coming through tonight as a strong cold front moves through during the overnight hours. NWS has issued a Tornado Watch for Itasca and Aitkin County until 10:00 P.M. Monday night. Main threats with the incoming storms are damaging winds, large hail, flooding, and a few tornadoes. As the line of storms moves closer to the lake, it’ll lose a lot of instability, decreasing the severe threat. Severe storms will be done by midnight with lingering showers behind the system. Lows will fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s with breezy southeast winds between 15-25 mph gusting up to 35 mph. Patchy fog is still likely to develop around Duluth and along the north shore.
The clean up process continues in Cass County after recent storm damages that occurred last night in several townships. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office had received a notice from the National Weather Service last night for a Tornado warning for the West Central part of Cass County.
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Much of the Lakes Area is in cleanup mode after severe storms swept through the area, Memorial Day. Storms rolled in Monday afternoon and brought heavy rain and strong winds that knocked down power lines and trees causing outages. Crews were dispatched to begin to restore power Monday evening.
WEST MICHIGAN - A strong cold front off to our west will blast through the area tonight, which will likely generate a round of thunderstorms. It's possible some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side with large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps an isolated tornado. Make sure to download the FOX 17 weather app free so you can receive weather watches, warnings, and alerts!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not a huge fan of heat and humidity? Then you may like the weather coming our way in early June.
It’s looking like we’ll have below-average temperatures for the next several weeks. Nothing too cool, but certainly not June-like.
We’ll start to dry out Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities, which is a few degrees cooler than normal.
Thursday and Friday will be somewhat closer to average, with highs in the mid-70s.
There’s no precipitation in sight until late Friday through Saturday.
(FOX 9) - The storm system sweeping through Minnesota Monday has led to delays in sandbagging operations in parts of northern Minnesota, where floodwaters are expected to rise for the next several days. Koochiching County halted its sandbagging effort due to lightning. "While it is frustrating to have to cease...
Originally published on May 29
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
Severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds have been racing northeast across Minnesota on Memorial Day, with damage reported in western Minnesota to homes and other structures. Social media images from the Minnesota towns of Forada in Douglas county and Eagle Bend in Todd county show damage to roofs...
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on many people’s holiday weekend plans, as the risk of damaging hail and high winds was forecast throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening. Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty...
