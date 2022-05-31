ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Car crash in Mecosta County kills Chase woman

By steve gove
wbrn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chase woman is dead following a car crash Monday morning in Mecosta County. It happened...

wbrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbrn.com

Big Rapids Police Blotter 6/1

40-2201107 @ 7:28am Civil 1300 block Colburn Civil- Male walked into female’s residence. He claimed he was there to get his belongings. Female only wants him to return with an officer to get his belongings. 40-2201108 @ 12:57pm Larceny -A bird scooter was picked up in the city and...
wbrn.com

Reed City Ebels opening clothing and coffee shop next week

Almost 11 months to the day from the grand opening, Ebels General Store will be opening a second. clothing store and coffee shop at the new Reed City location. The clothing store will be planning a soft opening Monday June 6th , with the official grand opening set for Monday, June 20th . For the coffee shop, current circumstances will likely push their opening later towards June 20th.
REED CITY, MI
wbrn.com

Ferris State University President David Eisler receives National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

Ferris State University President David L. Eisler recently received special recognition by the Boy Scouts of America, Michigan Crossroads Council at the organization’s annual Building Character Celebration. Held at the Amway Grand in downtown Grand Rapids, Eisler was honored with a National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. This prestigious recognition is granted to Eagle Scouts who have distinguished themselves in their life’s work and who continue to make a positive impact in the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy