Car crash in Mecosta County kills Chase woman

Almost 11 months to the day from the grand opening, Ebels General Store will be opening a second. clothing store and coffee shop at the new Reed City location. The clothing store will be planning a soft opening Monday June 6th , with the official grand opening set for Monday, June 20th . For the coffee shop, current circumstances will likely push their opening later towards June 20th.

REED CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO