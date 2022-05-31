Car crash in Mecosta County kills Chase woman

40-2201107 @ 7:28am Civil 1300 block Colburn Civil- Male walked into female’s residence. He claimed he was there to get his belongings. Female only wants him to return with an officer to get his belongings. 40-2201108 @ 12:57pm Larceny -A bird scooter was picked up in the city and...
Police in Big Rapids are investigating following the discovery of a woman's body near the White Pine Trail and Colburn Avenue. Details are limited but we know officers found the body of a white female around 1:30am this morning while patrolling White Pine Trail. Police say there is no threat...
Almost 11 months to the day from the grand opening, Ebels General Store will be opening a second. clothing store and coffee shop at the new Reed City location. The clothing store will be planning a soft opening Monday June 6th , with the official grand opening set for Monday, June 20th . For the coffee shop, current circumstances will likely push their opening later towards June 20th.
Ferris State University President David L. Eisler recently received special recognition by the Boy Scouts of America, Michigan Crossroads Council at the organization’s annual Building Character Celebration. Held at the Amway Grand in downtown Grand Rapids, Eisler was honored with a National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. This prestigious recognition is granted to Eagle Scouts who have distinguished themselves in their life’s work and who continue to make a positive impact in the community.
Comments / 0