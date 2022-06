Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford along with a local group of art enthusiasts (Art in Hart) will be bringing murals to the downtown area of Hartford, WI. Original works of art are requested for a mural to be created and displayed on the very visible 16’ x 24’ north-facing exterior wall of a local restaurant/bar on the corner of State Hwy 60/Sumner Street and Main Street, 11 S. Main Street in downtown Hartford.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO