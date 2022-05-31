COVID Anti-Viral Drugs Available at Stop & Shop Pharmacies

Miss Kate Wahle is a fifth-grade teacher at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford. “Ms. Wahle goes above and beyond the call of action. In addition to leading English and Social Studies classes for the 5th Graders at Nativity Prep, she also coaches the sailing and volleyball teams, coordinates all advising efforts within the school, and recently collaborated with local efforts to paint a mural in the south side of New Bedford despite already having a loaded schedule. Ms. Wahle is the exact person you would want in front of your students. She is caring, well-planned, thorough, and sincere in everything she does. She works well with her coworkers and advocates for her students day in and day out.”

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO