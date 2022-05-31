Hot day Tuesday; storms arrive tonight

A few isolated showers are impacting portions of Michiana this evening. We will see those lift further to the north through midnight tonight. A few isolated showers are possible in far northern Michiana through tomorrow morning. Stray showers will return to the forecast for tomorrow afternoon, but should clear out pretty quick heading into the evening. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next best chance for scattered showers will arrive Monday morning and afternoon. A line of showers and storms will sweep across Michiana, then finally clear out heading into Tuesday morning. Another round of scattered showers will arrive Wednesday evening and stick around into Thursday morning. High temperatures through the week will hold in the low to mid 70s.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO