ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Cod Times

'Golden Dragonfly' becomes first Wampanoag woman on Bourne Select Board

By Asad Jung, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago

BOURNE — In the May 17 town election , three women were elected to the Select Board, making it the first select board in town with a majority of female members.

One of those women is Melissa Ann Ferretti, likely to be the first-ever Wampanoag woman to be elected to the Bourne board.

Indigenous peoples need to find a way to move forward despite the historical trauma that they have faced, said Ferretti, whose tribal name is Golden Dragonfly. Part of that is done by having a seat at the table, she said.

Ferretti received 1,109 votes in her victory, but this isn’t the first time she has held office, having served as the chairwoman of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe since 2018. She's also the first woman to chair the tribal organization and is currently serving her third two-year term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rObyr_0fvUBjjR00

The town clerk’s office couldn’t confirm if Ferretti is the first-ever Wampanoag person to be elected to the board but it is likely, she said.

Ferretti has Cape Cod roots

Ferretti was born in Wareham and raised in Bournedale and Cedarville. The main authority figure in her life was her father’s aunt, Verna, an elder in the tribe who raised her. She moved to New Hampshire for a year for work, but grew homesick and returned to the Cape.

"I really ached to find a way to get back. This is where I belong,” she said.

Ferretti is a licensed real estate agent and has a background in administration and operations management. As a chairwoman for the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, part of her job was working with the town of Plymouth to push for Indigenous rights.

More: Bourne voters decide 4 contested races, oppose radioactive water

One of her proudest accomplishments as chairwoman is helping secure a 6-acre parcel that she says was the first time the town of Plymouth returned land to the tribe. The land includes an ancient burial ground, Ferretti said. The Tribe hopes to continue to secure more land and protect sacred sites and natural resources, such as the pine barrens.

Ferretti’s dealing with Plymouth introduced her to the political sphere, which she found rewarding. That, in part, inspired her to run for Bourne Select Board, where she has been a resident for 35 years.

“All of this work that I had done in Plymouth...I thought it was really time that I did this work here in Bourne," she said, "and when I saw that there was a select board seat opening up, it just seemed right."

More: Are Native American-themed school mascots harmful? Local Natives, schools, experts disagree

She also hopes her election inspires other people who may not be familiar with politics to run for office, since she believes there aren't enough well-intentioned “regular citizens” in politics.

Ferretti plans to work on several issues, such as veterans and elder services and substance abuse, as well as any problems tied to replacing the canal bridges.

Elder services are particularly special to Ferretti since she was raised by an elder in her tribe, she said. Ferretti credits her work ethic to the values instilled in her by her father’s aunt.

More: Erosion uncovered a Wampanoag grave: Why protecting the burial ground tells a larger story

Verna was one of the first women to work alongside men in the Quincy Shipyard, and family lore has it she was able to outwork three men, according to Ferretti.

She considers her election an opportunity for people to see the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe in a new light.

“We're removed from the narrative quite often,” said Ferretti, in reference to the notion that the Herring Pond Tribe isn’t talked about as much as some of its sister Wampanoag tribes.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: 'Golden Dragonfly' becomes first Wampanoag woman on Bourne Select Board

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

Somerset Landscaper Indicted for Stealing From Customers

BROCKTON — A Somerset man has been indicted on multiple larceny and other counts after allegedly stealing around $100,000 from his customers, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. On Friday, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted 36-year-old Eli Rego with larceny by false pretense, larceny of more...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Deval Patrick and Timothy Murray to pair again at fundraiser for Robyn Kennedy, state Senate race foe of Mayor Joseph Petty

WORCESTER — The most recent Democratic pair to lead the state, Deval L. Patrick and Timothy P. Murray, are hosting a fundraiser for Robyn K. Kennedy, a candidate for state Senate. The former governor and lieutenant governor are siding with Kennedy over her main primary opponent, Worcester Mayor Joseph M. Petty. ...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wampanoag#Cape Cod#Politics#Election Local#Bourne Select Board#The Select Board#Golden Dragonfly
communityadvocate.com

Northborough’s White Cliffs chimney to be disassembled

NORTHBOROUGH – The south chimney of the White Cliffs mansion in Northborough will be partially disassembled after town staff reported that the chimney has been deteriorating. During a White Cliffs Committee meeting on May 26, Town Administrator John Coderre called the chimney a “safety hazard.”. As a result,...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
amateurgolf.com

A trophy in a dusty closet reignites the Hornblower in Plymouth

Boredom and rain at any country club lead to all sorts of inventions and games. Some folks play cards or putt their way around the pro shop with cash and pride up for grabs. In the case of Skeet Ellis and Gerry Goodwin, it led to spring cleaning and the rebirth of a prestigious tournament.
PLYMOUTH, MA
framinghamsource.com

BREAKING: Framingham High in Shelter-In-Place

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School is in a Shelter-In-Place. ‘We were informed of a possible threat against the Framingham High School community. The District is following established safety protocols. FHS is engaged in a shelter-in-place, and the Massachusetts State Police are conducting a localized search using detection dogs in an abundance of caution,” announced the district.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Channelocity

Wealthiest neighborhoods in Boston--would you buy a house here?

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Boston, Massachusetts was home to the very first Dunkin Donuts shop and has the oldest public park in the U.S. is here. Boston is the largest community in Massachusetts and has a population of 675,647 people. Additionally, a large majority of the homes were built during the World War II era, making it one of the older and more historic cities in the country.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

3 white sharks spotted off Nantucket chomping on dead whale

The sighting follows just days after the first official white shark sighting of the season off Massachusetts. The sharp-toothed visitors to the waters off Massachusetts are officially back. Three great white sharks were spotted off Nantucket on Wednesday, chowing down on a dead whale near Tuckernuck Island, according to the...
NANTUCKET, MA
WCVB

Band formed by Massachusetts moms during pandemic finds success

MILTON, Mass. — What started as a pandemic jam session, where five mothers from Massachusetts could blow off steam during the pandemic, has transformed into a local band that's selling out shows. The Lazy Susans were recently featured on a national television talk show and the group is in...
MILTON, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation to break ground on Route 146 project

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground on the Route 146 project Friday morning in North Smithfield. The $196 million project is geared to improve the Route 146 corridor by reducing congestion, which will make it safer and reduce traffic. The groundbreaking...
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy