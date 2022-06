For a while there back in late 2019 and essentially all through 2020, practically everything that T-Mobile announced in relation to its 5G network was a pioneering or forward-thinking move. The "Un-carrier" was the first in the US (or even the world) to adopt multiple cutting-edge and trend-setting technologies, which were then slowly expanded across the nation, improved, and refined to leave Verizon and AT&T in the dust... for the time being.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO