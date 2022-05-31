The uphill climbs of Hoover and Louisville baseball teams to OHSAA regional semifinals

After getting their butts kicked three straight times during their spring break trip and enduring an eight-hour ride home from Tennessee on a Sunday, the Louisville Leopards didn’t exactly ease their way back into the swing of things on that Monday morning.

How does a 5:30 a.m. weight room session sound?

The Leopards didn’t pout. They worked.

“I really liked what I saw,” Louisville baseball coach Brian Warner said. “Something felt good about that.”

Fast forward to late May, Louisville is one of 16 teams left in Ohio’s Division II tournament.

As Louisville and Hoover ready for regional semifinals, both teams are good examples of where you are at a particular point in a season not necessarily being where you will be later that season. The Leopards and Vikings kept progressing after disappointing starts and ended up gaining some hardware.

Louisville (21-9), which won its first district championship in 13 years and just the second in 34 years, faces University School in a 5 p.m. Division II regional semifinal at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

Hoover (18-7), which won its first district title in nine years and just the second in 23 years, faces Walsh Jesuit in a 2 p.m. Division I regional semifinal at Louisville High School on Thursday.

Louisville Leopards Baseball:Forget about the curveball? Louisville slugger thinks only about the curve in district win

North Canton Hoover Baseball:'An exclamation point for us': Tanner Ware, Deacon Heather lead Hoover baseball to district championship

For Louisville, playing in the regionals probably seemed like a stretch when its season-opening trip included three straight losses to southern powers Springville (Ala.), Clarksville Academy (Tenn.) and Pigeon Forge (Tenn.) by a combined score of 29-3.

“It was a gut-check time,” Warner said. “You get spanked three times. It was against three really good teams, but it definitely put some doubt in everybody’s minds.

“What I think is special about this group is that instead of feeling sorry for ourselves about that trip, they used that trip to really fight and work harder. They want to be the best.”

Interesting enough, Hoover also discovered a spark during a trip south.

In April, the Vikings went to Cincinnati for weekend games against St. Xavier and Hamilton Badin. They lost both games to fall to 5-5 at that point, but they competed well and gained some confidence.

“You go on a trip like that and you’re playing two historically rich programs that have quality baseball,” Hoover head coach Bryan Ashby said. “These guys know everyone through Twitter and (Prep Baseball Report). They knew what we were up against and they banded together. There was a turning point, where they said, ‘You know what? We’re pretty good, too.’ That confidence just grew.”

Hoover is 13-2 since and getting enough offense to complement its outstanding pitching and defense.

Seniors Nick Vardavas and Luke Roach have been the rocks of Hoover’s lineup. Vardavas, a right fielder when not pitching, leads the team in batting (.395), doubles (eight), home runs (three) and RBIs (24). Roach, a second baseman, bats .365 with 13 RBIs.

But players such as seniors Ty Sowers and Zach Zehner, junior Drew Stangelo and sophomores Mason Ashby and Carson Dyrlund have come along as the season’s progressed. Ashby, the head coach’s son, has a .458 on-base percentage, 20 walks, 21 runs and 15 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot.

Bryan Ashby believes a big part of Hoover’s turnaround is increased aggression at the plate.

“When you get behind and the pitcher has the count in his favor, that puts you on your heels,” he said. “The pitcher is throwing what he wants and forcing the game at us rather than us forcing the game at them. So we told the guys we needed them to be more aggressive.”

Warner liked the depth of his Louisville lineup to begin the season and that’s played out accordingly. Nine players with at least 28 at-bats are hitting .305 or better for the Leopards.

Senior shortstop JT Popick, a University of Akron recruit, is batting a team-best .438 with 18 stolen bases. Junior DH Karson Siegfried, who accounted for all the offense in Louisville’s 2-0 district final win against Marlington with a two-run home run, owns a team-high 26 RBIs and a single-season program-record 13 doubles.

Maybe no Louisville player has made a bigger leap than senior outfielder Connor Adelman, who started the year batting eighth in the lineup and now has solidified the No. 3 spot.

The athletic Adelman, a 5-foot-9, 205-pound Mount Union football recruit, is getting on base and making things happen with 29 runs scored and 14 stolen bases.

“He worked really hard in the offseason on his swing and he’s been just giving us great at-bats,” said Warner, before adding with a chuckle, “plus, he’s a physical presence. You see someone walk up there built like a tank, that can be pretty intimidating to the pitcher.”

As it typically goes in high school baseball, both Hoover and Louisville have been defined by their pitching.

Vardavas and fellow senior lefty Tanner Ware threw back-to-back shutouts in the two district games for Hoover. Vardavas, a Miami of Ohio recruit, is 6-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 41 innings. The 6-4 Ware, an Oakland University (Mich.) recruit, is 3-4 with a 1.67 ERA. Right-hander Mason Bille, a 6-6 junior, is a weapon out of the bullpen for the Vikings at 4-0 and a 1.27 ERA.

For Louisville, junior Connor Morley dazzled in a complete-game shutout of Marlington’s powerful offense in the district final. He’s 4-2 with a 1.87 ERA.

Warner’s senior son, Anthony, who pitched the 2-1 district semifinal win against Salem, has put together one of the best seasons by a starting pitcher in Stark County this year. His 8-0 record, 1.14 ERA and area-best 80 strikeouts in 55.1 innings have even exceeded dad’s expectations.

“His attention to detail to his pitching mechanics really took him to another level even though he wasn’t throwing that hard in past seasons,” Brian Warner said. “Then this last year, he just went from a teenager to a man, physically. He really embraced the weight room and was in there a lot with Connor (Adelman) all offseason.”

Reach Josh at josh.weir@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @jweirREP