Somerset, PA

'Up to Mother Nature': Somerset Lake filling up, slowly but surely.

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
After more than seven years of work on the lake's dam — and many more years of uncertainty — Somerset Lake is slowing being restored to its former glory.

Mike Parker, communications director with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, said that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has given the authorization to refill the lake. He promised that a reopening ceremony is coming this summer.

"We don't have the date yet, but it'll be sometime in June," he said. "People have been waiting for a long time for this to happen."

Although the lake isn't officially reopen just yet, anglers and boaters have the go-ahead to test the waters.

Parker noted that the boat launches still aren't usable, and that there won't be many fish.

"It's catch-and-release now until things get re-established," he said. "But people will be thrilled to be able to kayak and do things on there.

"How long it takes to refill is up to Mother Nature. The rain will help, but the timeline is that it could take several months until it's refilled."

He also said the commission will keep the lake from refilling too quickly because problems with the dam will be easier to address if the lake fills slowly.

"We'll slowly saturate it and put pressure on the dam components," he said.

Once the lake is refilled, commission members are also planning to add more fish habitat structures to the lakebed. Years of vegetation will also provide good fish habitats, according to fish and boat Commissioner Don Anderson.

“Although we always hear concerns about leaving the vegetation in place after the lake is refilled, it will provide additional habitat for forage fish and the predatory game fish to survive and thrive," he said in a previous interview. "After several years that vegetation will also naturally erode."

As for fishing, Parker said fish restocking will start soon, but he wasn't able to say Wednesday what types of fish will be available just yet.

"Our multi-year restocking plan includes re-establishing the natural fish, including minnows, pan fish, large mouth bass," he said, adding that he's unsure about the possibility of stocking trout in Somerset Lake.

"Everything is done except for the final touches."

Parker, PA
The Daily American

