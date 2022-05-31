ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Trenton, NJ schools impose new mask mandate

By Eric Scott
New Jersey 101.5
 4 days ago
Trenton public schools are the latest to reimpose a mask mandate for all students and staff, effective Tuesday, May 31. Superintendent James Earle notified parents in the district over the weekend that kids would be required to mask-up again and hinted it could remain in effect for the remainder of the...

HappyGirl71
4d ago

Approximately 15 children in NJ, ages 0-17 have died with covid in over 2 years. Most of them had serious pre-existing conditions. They would probably save more children by requiring them to wear helmets when traveling in cars and busses. The superintendent, however, because of his age is at a higher risk from covid. But I'm sure HE wears his mask all day at work, right?

truuthurts
4d ago

put a noose around their educators. with the heat I guess there are not enough cases of pneumonia right now.

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

