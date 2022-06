Walmart will expand its academy to all of its employees and build four "next-generation" fulfillment centers.Driving the news: The Walmart shareholders' meeting, which takes place over the course of a few days, is this week. Company officials made the announcements during shareholder events on Thursday.Walmart AcademyWhat's happening: All Walmart employees, including those outside the U.S. and at Sam's Club, will be able to take part in the academy, Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president for learning and leadership, said.What it means: The academy is focused on professional development and training employees in new skills so they can take on new roles...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO