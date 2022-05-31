ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Annual Senior Picnic brought back

By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
 4 days ago
Were you an Ivy Leaguer, a Greaser or a Beatnik?

That would probably depend on whether or not you wore a pencil skirt, loafers, a chiffon scarf, dark jeans, leather jacket and greased your hair back into a pompadour, an Oxford shirt or a cardigan.

Dig out those old your sunglasses, capris, letter sweater, or put together attire for whatever type of person you wanted to be back in the day, and come to the 46th annual Senior Picnic. Hosted by the Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County, tickets are on sale now for the July 29 event at the Somerset County Fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The last one we had was in 2019. We started planning the 2020 picnic, then the world shut down," said Hilary Strope, human resource assistant for the Area Agency on Aging. "We're getting back into the swing of things."

The event has always had themes, such as a luau, circus, or the last year it was down on the farm. This year’s picnic will be built around The Fabulous Fifties.

"We're excited. The previous events have been well attended. We were at full capacity at 350 people last time," Strope said. "This year we can go big by having it outside at the fairgrounds. Onsite parking will be good."

Lunch will be served at noon. The menu is hamburger on bun, two chicken strips, mac n' cheese and watermelon.AmeriServ will be serving popcorn. Another feature at this year's event is a car show for any year and type of car. The first 25 cars to sign up get a free ticket, Strope said. And she said a special treat will be favors that look like root beer floats.

Musical entertainment will be by The Crazy Kat Daddies, a Somerset group that Strope said is very popular in the area.

Tickets may be purchased at any county Senior Community Center or at the Area Agency on Aging services complex, 1338 South Edgewood Ave., Somerset. Because of the high interest for the event, Agency officials are encouraging county seniors to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. Deadline for buying tickets is July 20. For more information, call 814-443-2681.

"It's a fair price for hours of entertainment," Strope said. "And they'll be getting a 5X7 photograph by Mike Petenbrink, which will be done onsite."

