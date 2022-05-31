ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

College notes for May 31

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3vlu_0fvU9bm000

Pennsylvania College of Technology

The spring 2022 dean’s list and graduates have been announced at Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, a special mission affiliate of Penn State. Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies took place May 13-14 at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.

Dean’s List includes undergraduate students who earn six or more credits and have a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

From Somerset County are:

  • Jared L. Critchfield, Somerset, Bachelor of Science, engineering design technology
  • Ryan P. Eash, Hooversville, Associate of Applied Science, heating, ventilation & air conditioning technology
  • Casey D. Gossard, Windber, Bachelor of Science, construction management
  • Tyler J. Harrold, Markleton, Associate of Applied Science, Surveying Technology
  • Ethan J. Svonavec, Somerset, Associate of Applied Science, heavy construction equipment technology: Caterpillar equipment emphasis

Graduates

  • Dawson C. Arnold, Windber, Associate of Applied Science, electric power generation technology: diesel emphasis, High Honors
  • Luke Connor Brick, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, civil engineering technology
  • Ryan P. Eash, Hooversville, Associate of Applied Science, heating, ventilation & air conditioning technology, Honors
  • Casey D. Gossard, Windber, Bachelor of Science, construction management
  • Ethan James Svonavec, Somerset, Associate of Applied Science, heavy construction equipment technology: caterpillar equipment emphasis, Honors

Point Park

Alexa Shaulis, Somerset, is listed on the Point Park University School of Communication dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.

Wilkes University

Wilkes University awarded more than 700 bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies May 21. From Somerset County: Kayla Miller of Berlin, received a Master of Science in Education and Jusdan Griffith of Hollsopple, received a Master of Science in nursing.

Penn Highlands Community College

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College announced that the following students from Somerset County have made the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

  • Berlin — Emma Rose Martz, Julie Ann Mitchell, Courtney Marie Seaman
  • Boswell — Emily Michele Bittner, Kellie J. Rosa
  • Central City — Nicole Ashley Deneen, Natasha Lee Meck, Briana Lyn Pakstis
  • Davidsville — Samuel David Brahney, Mary Elizabeth Stanley
  • Friedens — Ethan M. Kaufman, Jessica Shockey
  • Hollsopple — Maciah Robyn Holsopple
  • Hooversville — Hannah Lynn Brehm
  • Jerome — Jennifer Sue Everett
  • Meyersdale — Eric Steven Beckner, Carissa Nicole Miller
  • Rockwood — Bri Lee Goodlin, Hattie Jean Luster
  • Shanksville — Tiffany Lea Weigle
  • Somerset — Melanie Cathryn Downing, Beth Ann Hersh, Zoe Elizabeth McGee
  • Stoystown — Hunter Luke Martin, Casey A. Romus
  • Windber — Jessica Rose Baeder, Michelle Rose Bartkovich, Kevin Dennis Bukovich, Rachel Criscione, Haley Nicole Crum, Allison Mae Dusack, Katelyn Elizabeth Graham, Karli Shay Hanik, Ashley Linda Harris, Gabriel Byron Helsel, Dylan Jack Napora, Megan B. Ott, Heather Josephine Smith, Jennifer Jo Stiffler, Joseph Scott Stopko, Jamin Anthony Tomaselli, Matthew James Walker, Dylan Young

Grove City College

Lillian Pletcher, Markleton, earned a degree from Grove City College on May 14. Pletcher earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social work.

Grove City College

The following students from Somerset County were named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Grove City College. Students eligible for the dean's list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean's list with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean's list with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.Matthew Addleman of Shanksville; Owen Mathias of Rockwood; and Lillian Pletcher of Markleton.

