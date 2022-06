Streacom has launched a new open PC chassis this week in the form of the DA6 featuring a vertical frame open SFF case building on the company’s expertise in vertical orientated cases it was first launched back in 2019 with the iconic DB4. The latest DA6 PC open chassis provides just under 20 L of volume with no upper limit. With metrics including the open space of the feet and handles, with an actual body volume of only just under 16 L and the DA6 and DA6 XL will be available in Chrome.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO