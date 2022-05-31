ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

China says it's close to completing its independent space station as Beijing and Moscow intensify a space rivalry with the US

By Weilun Soon
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aAHzl_0fvU8UVa00
China said it's sending a new batch of astronauts in the coming days to space station Tiangong as it nears completion. Here, students watch a televised lecture by three astronauts currently on Tiangong on March 23, 2022.

Xue Lei/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • China is in the final stages of completing its Tiangong space station, according to state media.
  • Tiangong's completion could intensify a space rivalry that pits China and Russia against the US.
  • The US-led International Space Station does not involve China, and may lose Russia as a partner.

China is on track to complete construction of its space station by the end of the year, according to Chinese state media.

On Sunday, Chinese authorities said they were preparing a spacecraft that will carry a new batch of three astronauts to Tiangong, per the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSE). The launch is expected to happen in the coming days.

Thereafter, China plans to send two laboratory modules to the space station in July and October, state-owned CGTN reported on Sunday, quoting information provided by the CMSE.

These modules and astronauts are the final steps in Tiangong's construction, CMSE officials said at a press conference in April.

"After we complete construction of the space station in orbit at the end of this year, we will start developing use cases and applications for the station that will last over the next ten years," Hao Chun, the agency's director general, said, according to a transcript from the press conference.

A brewing space rivalry

The completion of Tiangong, or "Celestial Palace" as it's called in Chinese, is likely to intensify a brewing space rivalry with Beijing and Moscow on one side and Washington on the other.

The International Space Station (ISS) is the only space station that's currently fully operational . The US, Russia, Japan, Europe, and Canada collaborate on the ISS, according to NASA.

China was effectively shut out from the ISS after Congress passed a law in 2011 banning NASA from collaborating in any way with China.

When Tiangong becomes operational, China is expected to be the only country to operate its own space station.

However, Russia could be looking to break away from the ISS and take part in China's Tiangong. With sanctions related to the Ukraine war biting Russia's economy, Moscow is making it more difficult for American astronauts to collaborate with their Russian counterparts on the ISS. "Some administrative difficulties" are becoming more apparent as astronauts from both sides train together, Susan Helms, a former NASA astronaut who sits on a panel advising NASA, told SpaceNews this month.

In contrast, Russia and China have been looking to cooperate on space initiatives. CMSE officials said at an October press conference that China looked forward to working with Russia and some other space agencies on Tiangong. The CMSE did not mention the US as a potential partner.

Moscow officials have also touted the potential of Chinese-Russian ties in space exploration while hitting back at what they view as the US' attempts at "NATO-in-space" projects, according to a December article from Chinese state media Global Times.

Meanwhile, a competing initiative from the US to spur global cooperation on space exploration continues to gain traction. On May 10, Colombia became the 19th country to sign the Artemis Accords, a Washington-led initiative that proposes a governance structure for space exploration, per NASA.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

NASA just bought the rest of the space station crew flights from SpaceX

NASA said this week that it plans to purchase five additional Crew Dragon missions from SpaceX to carry astronauts to the International Space Station. Although the space agency's news release does not specifically say so, these may be the final flights NASA needs to keep the space station fully occupied into the year 2030. As of now, there is no signed international agreement to keep the station flying until then, but this new procurement sends a strong signal that the space agency expects the orbital outpost to keep flying that long.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Other Space#Getty Images China#Chinese#Cgtn#Cmse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

516K+
Followers
32K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy