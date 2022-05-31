ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Thinking about the missing

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

Memorial Day, as I write this, is a day to think back to people and things we miss. My father served in the Navy in World War II and Korea on aircraft carriers. I found a history of the ship he served aboard during the crucial naval battle for Leyte Gulf...

www.aspendailynews.com

Aspen Daily News

Velasco will represent workers

I am excited to support Elizabeth Velasco to be our Democratic nominee for the Colorado House of Representatives. Elizabeth is a dynamic and inspiring leader who runs a small business upvalley and is a trained wildland firefighter. She is a first-generation Latina whose family moved to Western Colorado because they knew it was the best place to raise their children. Elizabeth is running to make sure every family in Pitkin County has an opportunity to thrive.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Say no to widening runway

Spending millions to allow louder, larger private and commercial planes to land here doesn’t help us as a community. Years of construction including moving (yes, moving) Owl Creek Road and trail is just the start. We can’t control the type of planes that land here despite the good intentions of our county commissioners. As soon as we are a Class III airport, we’ll have huge, stinky, loud jets dropping off one or two people and poisoning our air. It’s bad enough already. The idea that bigger planes equals fewer flights is laughable at best. The airlines will decide what aircraft and how often regardless of our desires.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, June 4

In an effort to address the effects of growth in unincorporated Pitkin County, the Board of County Commissioners is kicking off a public engagement process that involves the formation of new volunteer advisory committee. The Community Growth Advisory Committee will be comprised of 20-25 people who will meet regularly over...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

737 aircraft landing in Aspen

One of the impacts of increasing the wingspan of airplanes landing at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will allow 737-size jets to land. The commercial planes are required to use the north direction for taking off and landing (due to safety concerns) but private jets can use both directions, north and south.
Aspen Daily News

APCHA board says yes to income exemption rule changes

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board voted on Wednesday to officially adopt a packet of regulation changes that would allow tenants more flexibility to receive pay raises and requalify for their rental units. The changes became effective immediately following the unanimous vote. Maximum gross income will be adjusted to 50%...
Aspen Daily News

Whiting: The primary reason to vote

I find it hard to reconcile my feelings of exhaustion and curiosity during election seasons. Our predicament in Aspen is that of being a community of mostly decent human beings who are represented by a demented monster in Congress and doesn’t help at all. This column is going to...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

CMC-backed bill repeals barriers to college access

A bill pushed by Colorado Mountain College was signed into law by Gov. Polis last week, expanding access to higher education for undocumented students. Prior to the passing of House Bill 1155 “In-state Tuition for Colorado High School Graduates,” undocumented students faced stricter requirements to qualify for in-state tuition than their resident peers. The new bill “levels the playing field” for residential and undocumented students, CMC Chief Operating Officer Matt Gianneschi said.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Aspen bids farewell to its ‘philosopher king’

Around 2010, DJ Watkins received a death threat. He did the natural thing and reported it to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. No one was arrested, no charges were filed. Not only was the situation completely deescalated, but it swung to the extreme opposite side of the spectrum — more than a decade later, Watkins, the director of Fat City Gallery, said he now considers the man who threatened him among his best friends.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen seventh grader pushes for Black History Month curriculum

Spiffed out in a roomy suit, Dante Clark took his spot in front of the Aspen School District Board of Education. He was only given five minutes to present, but the seventh grader made the most of them. Alongside social studies teacher Adam Flatt, Clarke gave his pitch for an expanded Black History Month curriculum in the school district, whose Black student population rounds down to 0% among demographics distributions.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Decision on runway farther down the road

I am a member of the Aspen Airport Advisory Board, and I want to clarify some points in Monday’s article in the Aspen Daily News (“Airport redevelopment efforts taking flight, May 30). The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners approved the “Common Ground” recommendations that evolved from the ASE Vision process, but with a number of changes throughout the document.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Art adventures in the mountains

Wow, what a wonderful day the Pitkin County Senior Center, Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the Aspen Art Museum gave us on the Adventures in Mountain Art field trip. Patty, Mary and Ruthie transported us to the beautiful camp along the Snowmass Creek. Gabby welcomed us to the camp and shared the gorgeous property and then provided lunch.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Former Sheriff Bob Braudis, an Aspen icon, passes away at 77

Former Pitkin County Sheriff Bob Braudis, an icon to many in the Aspen community and elsewhere, has passed away at his Truscott Place home. He was 77. The news was confirmed by Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who served under Braudis for 24 years before succeeding Braudis in 2011 upon his mentor's retirement. DiSalvo, who is speaking on behalf of the family, said it appears Braudis died of natural causes.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen police chief announces December retirement

Richard Pryor, the outgoing Aspen Police Department chief as recently announced, isn’t a big fan of the term “community policing.”. As far as he’s concerned, police work is at the behest of the community, so “community policing” feels oxymoronic. It’s not lost on the British citizen that he was able to spend his nearly 30-year career in law enforcement in the United States in a community that shares his views.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Obituary: Dennis H. (Denny) Vaughn

Denny was a kind and gentle man, a real listener. He asked questions because he was sincerely interested in the answers and the people with whom he was speaking. Despite his accomplishments, he was devoid of ego and was interested in living a life of good character which he had in abundance. He deeply loved his children, Billy and Lindie, his beloved wife and best friend, Linda, and his extended family.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

ASD, teachers union ratify agreement on salary schedules

The Aspen School District and its teachers union have reached a tentative agreement for an increase in salary for most staff for the 2022-23 school year that several public commenters said disproportionately elevates pay rates for less-tenured employees. The adjustment reaches across salaried and hourly employees, including teachers and support...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Thunder River Theatre presents ‘Eurydice’ as mainstage season finale

Carbondale’s Thunder River Theatre Co. closes out its 2021-22 season with a production of “Eurydice.”. Opening tonight and running through June 19, TRTC’s mainstage season finale will take the audience through reimagined depths of mythology into a world that’s “hauntingly whimsical,” Director Missy Moore said.
CARBONDALE, CO

