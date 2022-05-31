Thinking about the missing

Spending millions to allow louder, larger private and commercial planes to land here doesn’t help us as a community. Years of construction including moving (yes, moving) Owl Creek Road and trail is just the start. We can’t control the type of planes that land here despite the good intentions of our county commissioners. As soon as we are a Class III airport, we’ll have huge, stinky, loud jets dropping off one or two people and poisoning our air. It’s bad enough already. The idea that bigger planes equals fewer flights is laughable at best. The airlines will decide what aircraft and how often regardless of our desires.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO