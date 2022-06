This year’s Aspen High School graduation season has been emotional for me. Not because I have a student graduating high school but because I don’t. It occurred to me the other day this is the first time in over 27 years that I haven’t had a child in the Aspen School District. If you add the rigmarole of day care, the tally is closer to 30. I’m still trying to process this peculiar sensation. Is this what accomplishment feels like?

