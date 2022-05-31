ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion's Trey Crampton official videographer for Ohio State football player Gee Scott Jr.

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
 4 days ago

When Trey Crampton started his own videography business about three years ago, he had no idea that one of his creations would end up going viral.

Crampton, a Marion native who still makes his home in the community, established Trey Media Films LLC in 2019 after leaving a career as a prison corrections officer after seven years. The alumnus of Marion Harding High School started filming promotional videos and weddings prior to opening his own business.

"I started off shooting promotional videos for businesses around Marion," said Crampton, age 29. "And then one of my former classmates from Harding reached out to me and asked me if I'd be interested in doing their wedding. I had not done any weddings prior to that. I told them I'd give it a shot. After I did that first wedding, it's taken off from there.

"After I put that first wedding video out, I had a bunch of people reach out to me and I realized that was something I could do full time. I eventually ended up quitting my job at the prison. I really started taking myself more seriously as a videographer than treating it as a hobby."

Since he jumped into life as a business owner, Crampton said he's been deluged with requests from couples who want their weddings filmed. He rarely has a weekend, or even a weekday, off anymore. He has 38 weddings on his schedule in 2022.

More: Ohio State football's Gee Scott Jr. gives money, food, clothes, hotel stay to homeless man

Recently, Crampton became the videographer for Ohio State football player Gee Scott Jr. Scott posted a advertisement on his Instagram account seeking someone to help him create video content and Crampton ended up earning the gig.

"Gee looked at some of my work and we FaceTimed a couple of times and he decided that he wanted to go with me," Crampton said. "That was neat because growing up in Ohio and being a Buckeye fan my whole life, it's pretty surreal to be able to do this for a Buckeye player."

Crampton said Scott wanted someone who could provide a wide range of video content for him, including personal videos and promotional packages for the NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals with which he's involved.

"Pretty much anything video-wise that he needs, I'm his guy for that," Crampton said.

Crampton recently filmed a video of Scott lending a hand to a homeless man named Eugene. After it was posted to Scott's YouTube account , the video attracted national attention, even being the subject of a segment on the CBS News morning program on May 17.

Most recently, Crampton filmed a video featuring Scott and several Ohio State football teammates including quarterback C.J. Stroud at a Columbus area barbershop. Scott, Stroud, and the other Buckeyes cut hair for several volunteers. Crampton said none of the "Buckeye barbers," except Scott, had any real experience cutting hair.

"When we shot that barbershop video, we got four people who were willing to let (the players) just mess up their hair," Crampton said. "I mean, they weren't planning to mess up their hair, but none of them had ever cut hair before except Gee. We put out an ad on social media looking for people and I was amazed at just how many people responded and were willing to let those guys just mess up their hair.

"We had one guy on the video who was going to Cancun on vacation the following week and C.J. cut his hair, and he just messed it up. It was bad," Crampton added.

While the partnership is still in its early stages, Crampton said it's been a positive experience so far.

"We work good together and we're having fun," he said.

The association with Scott could end up being long term, Crampton said.

"He said he wanted somebody long term that he could work with," Crampton said. "He didn't want to have to jump around from different camera men that didn't know what he wanted. He wanted to be with somebody long term that could get a feel for what he was wanting to do."

For information about Trey Films Media LLC, go to the website www.treyfilmsmedia.com . Follow Trey Films Media LLC on Facebook .

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

