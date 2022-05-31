ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County restaurant inspections: Critical violations in May

By From Public Records
 4 days ago

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Marion Public Health between May 2 and May 17:

Marion Harding High School Cafeteria , 1500 Harding Highway E., Marion, May 2. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed orange juice in stand-up cooler that was past its sell-by date. Person in charge (PIC) immediately disposed of it.

Marion Co Board of DD , 2387 Harding Highway E., Marion, May 2. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical). Observed dented cans in the dry stock area. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed oven pans to in the warmers to not be clean. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical). Did not observe a date mark on the taco meat in the walk-in cooler. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical). Observed cheese slices that were not disposed of past their dispose date inside the walk-in cooler.

Marion Correctional Institution-Main , 940 Marion-Williamsport Road, Marion, May 3. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed lettuce in the walk-in cooler that was being held past its disposition date. PIC immediately threw away the lettuce.

Scrappy's Drive-Thru LLC , 2778 Marion Waldo Road, Marion, May 4. TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature (critical). The freezer is now working. However the prep table is now measuring 42-43 degrees. Do not place food back in the unit until fixed. Correct by May 9.

Marion Preparatory Academy , 1001 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, May 5. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical). Observed no hot water for the three bay sink.

Marion Medical Campus Café , 1050 Delaware Ave, Marion, May 5. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a dented can on the dry stock shelf. PIC disposed of the can immediately.

6-7-1 Home, Inc. , 1232 E. Center St., Marion, May 5. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed handwashing sink to be used as storage.

Denny's #8161 , 1050 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, May 9. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed food in the handwashing sink at the server's station. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed several items in the stand-up freezer and the cooked bacon to not have lids. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed items in the walk-in cooler to have no date mark with no information on when they were placed in there. PIC discarded items. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed several items in the walk-in cooler and the server station cooler to be past their disposition date. PIC threw them away.

The Remnant Tea and Coffee LLC , 123 W. Church St., Marion, May 10. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected during inspection). Employee informed me that scoop was cleaned only once a day when it should be cleaned every four hours.

G & R Tavern , 103 S. Marion St., Waldo, May 10. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed debris build-up in the ice machine.

Mary's Dairy Bar , 455 S. Main St., New Bloomington, May 16. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed bottle of sanitizer with no label on it.

Marion Preparatory Academy , 1001 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, May 16. Manual wash solution not being maintained at 110 degrees or above (critical, repeat). Observed no hot water for the three bay sink.

Cruiser's Pizza Subs & Suds , 2827 Marion Marysville Road, Marion, May 17. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical, corrected during inspection). Did not observe an employee sick policy in the facility. Gave the PIC copies before leaving. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. PIC threw them out (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed sauces being cold held past their discard date.

Sonic Drive In , 185 McMahan Blvd., Marion, May 17. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Did not observe lids on several ice cream toppings.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit marionpublichealth.org .

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County restaurant inspections: Critical violations in May

