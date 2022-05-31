Aces of Trades: Cathy Gerber is helping Ohio State Marion build community partnerships

Sometimes things, including careers, come full circle.

“As a kid growing up on the farm, I spent a lot of time playing outside and exploring along our nearby creek," recalled Cathy Gerber. “When I was little, I thought about being an explorer, but mostly I thought I would grow up to be a nurse. I was always the one running to get the first aid kit whenever anyone in our family got hurt.”

But life took a turn. Today, Gerber is director of development and community relations at The Ohio State University at Marion.

“I work to raise funds for student scholarships and capital projects that help realize our land grant mission, where we strive to make college accessible to everyone," she explained. "I also work to build relationships with the campus and community partners in a variety of ways.”

Catherine “Cathy” Gerber grew up on a farm in Upper Sandusky, graduated from Upper Sandusky High School and was the first person in her family to go to college. With “the blessings of Pell grants and a little scholarship money,” she was able to attend Ohio State at Marion. She earned a degree in education and graduated in "The Shoe" on the Columbus campus in 1991.

“Ohio State Marion was a godsend as it was close enough for me to commute,” Gerber said. “I worked in the library on campus throughout my college career, so my main worry was having a reliable vehicle to commute to and from campus.”

After college, Gerber started at Marion Technical College as a general faculty member, then as the workplace literacy coordinator at Whirlpool in Marion — and eventually the Whirlpool Findlay team where, she said, “I built a career for more than 21 years, mostly in communications.”

She started her current position at Ohio State Marion in July of 2019.

“Cathy is a terrific member of the Ohio State Marion team,” assessed Greg Rose, dean and director of The Ohio State University at Marion. “In her few short years here, she has very effectively engaged with campus friends and donors to enhance support for Ohio State Marion as well as for community projects. She’s expert at organization, facilitation and leadership, and is keenly aware of what it takes to manage a project. Plus, she’s fun to be around, has a great sense of humor, and is a dedicated Ohio State Marion Buckeye.”

“Coming back to Ohio State Marion was sort of like coming home,” Gerber responded. “I vividly remember being a student on the Marion campus and I empathize with our commuter students who sometimes struggle to make ends meet.”

“Being able to help raise funds that directly impact the lives of students and their ability to achieve their academic goals is a great thing," she added. "Raising funds for capital improvements to the campus is also dear to my heart.”

“It’s fun,” she concluded, “knowing what the campus used to look like, seeing the improvements and visualizing what is still yet to come.”

The Ohio State University at Marion is located at 1465 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion. For more information, call 740-389-6786 or log on osumarion.osu.edu .

