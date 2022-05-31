ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times-Mail

Bedford North Lawrence baseball battles New Albany ace in sectional title game

By Jeff Bartlett
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rOxO6_0fvU7LLY00

NORTH VERNON — Bedford North Lawrence baseball didn't back down, didn't run away from this prime-time flamethrower its opponent was sending at it Monday in the championship game of the Jennings County Sectional.

The Stars were in a high-noon showdown against New Albany with a title at stake, and the youngsters stood tall and honorably, but BNL also found out what many teams before them have this season, and that is that it's hard to go to the plate and make a livin' against Tucker Biven.

New Albany's senior right-hander has been blessed with a bazooka right arm, and has worked to add amazing baseball ability, enough to attract a full-ride scholarship to the University of Louisville, a national powerhouse in the NCAA. Biven put it to use to strike out 15 BNL batters while allowing just three hits (all to senior Grant Dalton) to hand the Bulldogs the crown with a 4-0 triumph at North Vernon.

Biven blazes it up to the plate at 95 mph and also has hard, snapping breaking stuff. He also had a healthy strike zone Monday, and that made him virtually unhittable against everybody except duelin' Dalton.

"I told my guys that they will very likely see that kid pitching in the College World Series next year," said BNL head coach Jeff Callahan. "He threw 95 or a little over several times Wednesday night (in a victory over Floyd Central in the sectional opener), and I'm not for sure what it was today, but it looked about the same. He's elite, there's no question about that."

BNL battles throughout

The Stars set the tone right away, proving they were not going to cower, but also proving it was difficult to scratch out a run against a guy with that kind of cannon. Dalton ended Biven's chance of a no-hitter in the first at-bat when he beat out a bouncing grounder to second base. The speedster then stole second to get into scoring position, but Biven responded by striking out the next three hitters. It would become a problematic pattern for BNL.

Jonny Stone led off the top of the second inning with a walk, but it was followed by three more strikeouts. The third featured two walks by Biven to Dalton and Cal Gates, but also a pair of whiffs. The Stars had their best scoring chance in the fourth when Stone reached on an error leading off, and Maddox Ray drew a base on balls. Ryker Hughes laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both into scoring position, but Biven put the uprising to rest with back-to-back K's.

The Stars took one more big shot at scoring in the top of the seventh when Dalton roped a two-out double into the right-field corner. He advanced on a wild pitch, and Kaedyn Bennett battled fof a walk that finally put Biven out of the game with his 121st pitch. Chase Loesch came on and registered the final out to give New Albany its first sectional championship since 2016.

"We knew it was going to be a tough row to hoe facing a pitcher of that caliber," Callahan said. "He's been extremely good lately, and he's been durable. He threw 108 pitches to beat Floyd, he threw 121 today, and he'll probably throw 120 more Saturday if they want to beat Jasper in the regional.

"One of our keys was going to be to get him out of the game early by the pitch count if we could, but he wasn't throwing too many balls today and he was able to stay in there. I thought our kids gave a good fight and got on base a few times, but having a 95 mph fastball when you need answer certainly helps."

New Albany strikes early

BNL had to play the sectional without sophomore Kline Woodward because of an ankle injury, and he's one of the top hitters, and also lent pitching depth. Callahan went with sophomore lefty Walker Ward at the outset and his crafty stuff yielded a strikeout on the first batter he faced. Garrett Jones drew a walk, however, and Biven and Andrew Clements followed with singles to make it 1-0. Another walk loaded the bases and prompted Callahan to make an early change. Hughes, a sophomore righty, was summoned to the mound. Hughes went four strong innings in Saturday's 3-1 win over Seymour, but he still had plenty left in the tank.

He struck out Loesch and was one strike from getting out of it with minimal damage when diminutive No.7 hitter Cody Hartlage stuck out his bat and looped a two-run single to right to make it 3-0.

Hughes was outstanding from there as he went 4-2/3 innings and struck out seven while allowing four hits and walking only two. New Albany's only other run was unearned in the second when a wind-blown fly ball got away in right.

BNL will be back

The Stars began the season with an eight new starters in the field and several new pitchers, but scratched and clawed their way to a 15-15 record. They will have virtually everyone returning, and Callahan wants his player to prepare for a return trip to the title game.

"We talked a lot after this game about we knew coming into this season that we would have a lot of ups and downs, some stretches where we would play well and some where we wouldn't play so well, and that's how it evolved," he said. "But we got the ship righted at the right time and ended the season with four straight wins, and then a big win over Seymour in the sectional to find ourselves playing for a sectional championship, and a lot of that was due to the leadership of Grant Dalton and Kylar Fisher, our two seniors.

"Not having Kline hurt us because he had been hitting the ball really well, playing better at third base, and he was one of our top four pitchers. But we'll have him back and everybody else except those two seniors. I challenged those kids to get ready and be prepared to work hard in the offseason. We got a taste of tournament success, which was big for young guys, and now we're going to do all we can to get back into another sectional championship game next year."

Contact Times-Mail Sports Writer Jeff Bartlett at jeffb@tmnews.com, or onTwitter @jeffbtmnews.

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Donate to GoFundMe For Indiana Man Who Didn’t Receive Alabama Fugitive Reward

Evansville, Indiana made international news last month after two fugitives from Alabama were located right here in our little city. Why in the world Casey White and Vickey White (No relation) decided to rent room 150 at Motel 41 might always remain a mystery. One big question everyone has is who will get the reward money for the capture of Casey White.
spectrumnews1.com

'It just broke our hearts:' Southern Indiana community honors unidentified boy

SALEM, In. — For more than a month, investigators have been trying to learn more about a little boy found dead in a suitcase in the woods in southern Indiana. While no one has come forward to identify him, people from across the state and beyond came together to honor him in a memorial service in Salem Wednesday.
SALEM, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Sectional#Ncaa#College World Series#Baseball#Sports#Bnl
Fox 19

Remembering the June 2, 1990 tornado outbreak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On this day in 1990, dozens of tornadoes touched down in the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Joseph Von Rissen was 15-years-old when a tornado ripped through Harrison, Ohio, just three miles from his house in West Harrison, Indiana. He remembers going to Harrison with his family to...
HARRISON, OH
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday – Hart County’s thriving Amish community

We’ve recently shared stories telling the history of southern Kentucky communities, like Kyrock and South Union. This week, we’re heading north to Hart County, where we find the area’s largest thriving Amish community. During the late 1980s, these families began migrating to the Horse Cave and Munfordville area from Geauga County, Ohio.
HART COUNTY, KY
WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Expires Soon

A winning Powerball ticket bought in December is set to expire on Thursday, June 16th, 2022. The ticket, worth 50,000-dollars, matched 4 out the 5 numbers and the Powerball. It was bought at a Jay C Food Store on 2325 North State Highway 3 in North Vernon. The winning ticket...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville woman found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – UPDATE: According to EPD PIO Anna Gray, she has been found safe. A missing Evansville woman is believed to be in possible danger. Zoe Watts, 18, has gone missing. She was last heard from on May 18, and her last whereabouts were in Evansville. She has been described as 5’7″ and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing Indiana girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Wave 3

Man killed in Jeffersonville accident at steel plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died following an accident at a Jeffersonville plant on Tuesday. Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker said officers were called to around 3 p.m. to Delaco Kasle Processing, an aluminum and steel plant on Maritime Road after a man was hurt. The man, who is...
FOX59

Free Gas: Kokomo business holds gas giveaway for 100 drivers

KOKOMO, Ind.- Gas prices are hitting a record high. In some parts of our state, gas is already over $5 a gallon. Some lucky drivers in Kokomo got a bit of relief when a local business pumped their gas then paid for it. “Gas is ridiculous right now,” said Erika Washington. Every day the owner of […]
KOKOMO, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals on Various Charges

At approximately 3:34 PM, Officer Cameron Blankenship conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Amy Jo Logsdon 41, Madison, Indiana. Logsdon was operating the vehicle on a suspended drivers license, the follow-up investigation found Logsdon, and her passenger Venus L. Brown, 49, Madison, Indiana, to be in possession of methamphetamine. Both Logsdon and Brown face preliminary alleged charges of possession of methamphetamine, L-6 felony.
MADISON, IN
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
797
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy