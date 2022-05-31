Bedford North Lawrence baseball battles New Albany ace in sectional title game

NORTH VERNON — Bedford North Lawrence baseball didn't back down, didn't run away from this prime-time flamethrower its opponent was sending at it Monday in the championship game of the Jennings County Sectional.

The Stars were in a high-noon showdown against New Albany with a title at stake, and the youngsters stood tall and honorably, but BNL also found out what many teams before them have this season, and that is that it's hard to go to the plate and make a livin' against Tucker Biven.

New Albany's senior right-hander has been blessed with a bazooka right arm, and has worked to add amazing baseball ability, enough to attract a full-ride scholarship to the University of Louisville, a national powerhouse in the NCAA. Biven put it to use to strike out 15 BNL batters while allowing just three hits (all to senior Grant Dalton) to hand the Bulldogs the crown with a 4-0 triumph at North Vernon.

Biven blazes it up to the plate at 95 mph and also has hard, snapping breaking stuff. He also had a healthy strike zone Monday, and that made him virtually unhittable against everybody except duelin' Dalton.

"I told my guys that they will very likely see that kid pitching in the College World Series next year," said BNL head coach Jeff Callahan. "He threw 95 or a little over several times Wednesday night (in a victory over Floyd Central in the sectional opener), and I'm not for sure what it was today, but it looked about the same. He's elite, there's no question about that."

BNL battles throughout

The Stars set the tone right away, proving they were not going to cower, but also proving it was difficult to scratch out a run against a guy with that kind of cannon. Dalton ended Biven's chance of a no-hitter in the first at-bat when he beat out a bouncing grounder to second base. The speedster then stole second to get into scoring position, but Biven responded by striking out the next three hitters. It would become a problematic pattern for BNL.

Jonny Stone led off the top of the second inning with a walk, but it was followed by three more strikeouts. The third featured two walks by Biven to Dalton and Cal Gates, but also a pair of whiffs. The Stars had their best scoring chance in the fourth when Stone reached on an error leading off, and Maddox Ray drew a base on balls. Ryker Hughes laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both into scoring position, but Biven put the uprising to rest with back-to-back K's.

The Stars took one more big shot at scoring in the top of the seventh when Dalton roped a two-out double into the right-field corner. He advanced on a wild pitch, and Kaedyn Bennett battled fof a walk that finally put Biven out of the game with his 121st pitch. Chase Loesch came on and registered the final out to give New Albany its first sectional championship since 2016.

"We knew it was going to be a tough row to hoe facing a pitcher of that caliber," Callahan said. "He's been extremely good lately, and he's been durable. He threw 108 pitches to beat Floyd, he threw 121 today, and he'll probably throw 120 more Saturday if they want to beat Jasper in the regional.

"One of our keys was going to be to get him out of the game early by the pitch count if we could, but he wasn't throwing too many balls today and he was able to stay in there. I thought our kids gave a good fight and got on base a few times, but having a 95 mph fastball when you need answer certainly helps."

New Albany strikes early

BNL had to play the sectional without sophomore Kline Woodward because of an ankle injury, and he's one of the top hitters, and also lent pitching depth. Callahan went with sophomore lefty Walker Ward at the outset and his crafty stuff yielded a strikeout on the first batter he faced. Garrett Jones drew a walk, however, and Biven and Andrew Clements followed with singles to make it 1-0. Another walk loaded the bases and prompted Callahan to make an early change. Hughes, a sophomore righty, was summoned to the mound. Hughes went four strong innings in Saturday's 3-1 win over Seymour, but he still had plenty left in the tank.

He struck out Loesch and was one strike from getting out of it with minimal damage when diminutive No.7 hitter Cody Hartlage stuck out his bat and looped a two-run single to right to make it 3-0.

Hughes was outstanding from there as he went 4-2/3 innings and struck out seven while allowing four hits and walking only two. New Albany's only other run was unearned in the second when a wind-blown fly ball got away in right.

BNL will be back

The Stars began the season with an eight new starters in the field and several new pitchers, but scratched and clawed their way to a 15-15 record. They will have virtually everyone returning, and Callahan wants his player to prepare for a return trip to the title game.

"We talked a lot after this game about we knew coming into this season that we would have a lot of ups and downs, some stretches where we would play well and some where we wouldn't play so well, and that's how it evolved," he said. "But we got the ship righted at the right time and ended the season with four straight wins, and then a big win over Seymour in the sectional to find ourselves playing for a sectional championship, and a lot of that was due to the leadership of Grant Dalton and Kylar Fisher, our two seniors.

"Not having Kline hurt us because he had been hitting the ball really well, playing better at third base, and he was one of our top four pitchers. But we'll have him back and everybody else except those two seniors. I challenged those kids to get ready and be prepared to work hard in the offseason. We got a taste of tournament success, which was big for young guys, and now we're going to do all we can to get back into another sectional championship game next year."

