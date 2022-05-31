UW-Whitewater sports: Christian Patzka takes second in steeplechase in NCAA III national meet

Three members of the UW-Whitewater men’s track and field team finished with All-American honors after the close of the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The Warhawks finished 16th in the team standings, scoring 17 points.

Freshman Christian Patzka led the Warhawks with a runner-up finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. He turned in a personal-best time of 8 minutes, 50.87 seconds, ranking second in program history, to earn his third overall All-American honor.

Patzka also placed 12th in the 5,000-meter run (14:41.46).

Freshman Justin Krause took fourth in the 1,500 with a time of 3:48.51, earning his first All-American honor.

Beloit Memorial product Shelvin Garrett II completed a strong freshman season with a fifth-place finish in the triple jump, producing a career-best mark of 49 feet, 5.75 inches on his final attempt. He became a two-time All-American in the event.

Junior Daustin Martin of Jefferson finished 11th in the hammer throw (181-1), moving up nine spots from his initial seeding.

Women’s track—Sophomore Abigail Missiaen took 12th in the heptathlon in the women’s national meet, moving up two places in the final three events, including a seventh-best javelin throw of 109 feet. Also, sophomore Paige Fassbender was 15th in the 800 (2:13.10).

Men’s tennis—John Zakowski and Alex Gray closed their season with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to second-seeded James Hopper and Jonathan Powell of Case Western Reserve in the NCAA III men’s tennis tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Zakowski and Gray beat the Case Western pair in the national team tournament, but fell to close the season with a 26-9 record and All-America accolades.

Zakowski also was named an All-American in singles, reaching the round of 16 with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Arjun Asokumar of the University of Chicago before falling 7-5, 7-6 (2) to No. 6-seeded Jhonny Acosta of North Carolina Wesleyan in the second round. Zakowski finished 24-10.