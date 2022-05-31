Medical Report: COVID-19 is rewriting the story of health care in this country

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As we emerge from the pandemic and return to normal life — as normal as possible — how are our hospitals doing?

Unless you work in a hospital or do business with one on a professional level, you probably don’t think about them much — or at all. The goal of health care is to keep you out of the hospital. But what if you need one?

The truth is hospitals today are not doing too well — and that is across the board, across the country.

Over the past two years, many people in front-line health care have left as a result of burn-out or illness, and the gap is being filled at an excessive cost.

The story is still being written, but one of the major impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic could be a drastic change in how your health care is delivered — the next time you need it.

