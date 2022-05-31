ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport City Councilors and City Manager clash on public engagement for regionalization

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
NEWPORT — With little known about the process by which Newport and Middletown’s administration teams are planning to engage the public regarding the potential Newport-Middletown regional school district, Newport City Councilor Jamie Bova proposed the city engage in a minimum amount of public involvement and information gathering before the ballot question is officially submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“I just don’t see this council necessarily making the decision to pull it off of the ballot, but I still want us to have some sort of preliminary report that we would get just in case, so that we do have that opportunity to react and potentially put in a resolution to take it off the ballot,” Bova said at the City Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday.

After the City Council voted to request the General Assembly approve the concept of a regional school district last Monday, Bova submitted a new resolution to be added to the next council meeting docket requiring a minimum of four public information sessions and at least one joint meeting between the two municipal councils and school committees by August. She said the Monday special meeting left too many unanswered questions on the table and since City Councilors have to submit items for inclusion on the meeting agenda on the Tuesday a week before the next meeting, she had little time to discuss the resolution with City Manager Joseph Nicholson, who has been working on the regional school district plan behind the scenes since Februrary.

“I walked out of that special meeting feeling like there were a lot of questions we all had and that what I wanted to see was something that allowed us as a Council in a meeting to talk about the public information sessions and the public outreach and the dialogue that’s needed and the research that’s needed,” Bova said. “That’s how we talk about things as a council. We talk about things with a resolution, we talk about things on the dias and I wanted to give us that opportunity to force the issue, frankly. Forcing us to talk about it as quickly as possible.”

Bova said she discussed the resolution with Nicholson after submitting it, who told her that the city’s consultant for the project, Woolpert Strategic Design, already has a robust public information and engagement plan. Woolpert is a part of the team from the Rhode Island Department of Education that has been helping facilitate this project so far, however, since the municipalities and RIDE are still finalizing their contract with the firm, they are unable to release the public engagement plan at the time of reporting.

Nicholson said the team he and Middletown Town Administrator Shawn Brown have been working with on this project have already scheduled a joint meeting between Newport and Middletown’s councils similar to what Bova’s resolution requires, and that the public engagement process will be more “robust” and “aggressive” than the minimum of four public information sessions also required by Bova’s resolution.

“Right now, as of four o’clock, we had three sessions planned in June alone,” Nicholson said on Wednesday. “As I described it, we had Phase One was getting this damn act off my desk, and it's off my desk, but Phase Two is looking at the things that I just described that Woolpert the project manager is going to assist us with in moving this forward so that all of you get the answers and the community gets the answers that they’re looking for and that things are not being done in the dark and that there is, as Councilor McCalla indicated, transparency in this process.”

On Wednesday, Councilor Kathryn Leonard and Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie questioned whether the required sessions put forth by Bova’s resolution was necessary and Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano criticized Bova for not speaking with the Nicholson prior to submitting the resolution. Bova defended the resolution by saying she had limited time and information on Tuesday, which is why she was unable to consult Nicholson beforehand.

“When I submitted this resolution, there was no plan,” Bova said. “There was no formal plan, no number of meetings. I’m not saying there wasn’t a goal or a high-level plan to do outreach, but the schedule and plan and all of those things shared by the city manager with us today had not been shared.”

Nicholson told the City Council that Bova’s resolution would not impact the staff’s public engagement efforts and Bova had amended her resolution on Wednesday to specify the process outlined in the resolution is separate from the work being done by the city manager’s office. Despite the council’s back-and-forth on the resolution, the motion passed, as amended, unanimously.

