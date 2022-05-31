Wife's quick thinking saved her husband's life

Every second counts. It’s likely you’ve heard that before when talking about stroke. It may sound simple, but it’s true. When it comes to stroke, acting fast is key. The sooner medical intervention is provided, the more likely a patient will have a better outcome.

Keith Morton, 58, of Hendersonville, is the president of his neighborhood homeowners association (HOA) and was at a meeting on March 19 when he described feeling a blanket of exhaustion from his head to his toes and knew something was not right. It was not until he was home later with his wife, a nurse practitioner, that his symptoms began to worsen. “I noticed my left side was going numb, so my wife jumped up and started to assess what was happening,” Morton said.

His wife, Ivy, was familiar with the acronym BEFAST (balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, time to call for help), which is a method to determine if someone is suffering a stroke. First, ask the person to smile and see if one side of their face drops. Then, ask them to lift both arms and pay attention if one arm can't raise or drifts downward. Third, check for slurred or strange speech by asking them to repeat a simple phrase. Ask if they have any balance issues or dizziness, and any change in vision. If any of these raise concerns, seek medical help immediately.

Morton said his speech was never affected but the motor skills on his left side were. Ivy asked him to point his finger to his thumb and to his nose. When he couldn’t do that and when he had a hard time controlling his left foot when he tried to walk, his wife knew it was time to get help and they rushed to Pardee UNC Health Care. Morton said his symptoms worsened in the short drive to the hospital and by that point, his entire left side was dragging when he walked.

As soon as the Pardee medical team heard Morton was suffering a stroke, he was immediately rushed into the emergency department for a CODE STROKE. Imaging studies were performed quickly, and the neurology team assessed Morton and determined he was a candidate for aggressive treatment and administered tissue plasminogen activator (tPA). “When administered quickly after stroke onset, tPA helps to restore blood flow to brain regions affected by a stroke, thereby limiting the risk of damage and functional impairment,” said Dr. Joel Callahan, medical director, Pardee Neurology Associates.

Morton described the care he received at Pardee as God-given. “Words don’t do it justice,” he said. “Each person explained every detail of my treatment as they were going through the process, providing me with a sense of calm during a very frightening experience.”

Morton went home after five days in the hospital and currently receives physical therapy four days a week. While he is still not back to his baseline, his medical team believes he will make a full recovery. “The best advice I can give anyone - when in doubt, go get checked out,” Morton said. “If you wait too long to get help, it could mean a world of difference and you could find yourself going through a longer period of recovery; no time is worth that.”

May is National Stroke Awareness Month and a good time to remind the community of the importance of learning more about the signs of stroke, so they are able to identify them and get medical help early. Dr. Callahan explained there is a misconception that stroke only occurs in the elderly population, when in fact, anyone can have a stroke at any age. “Strokes are often identified by a sudden, severe headache, vision problems in one or both eyes, trouble walking, paralysis or numbness in the face or limbs, and trouble speaking or understanding others,” said Dr. Callahan. “It is extremely important to identify and treat a stroke as quickly as possible so as to provide the best possible outcome for the patient.”

If you are experiencing a stroke, Pardee’s 24/7 stroke program enables a neurologist to diagnose and treat patients quickly, minimizing travel and worry time, while also reducing the lasting impact of stroke. “In Mr. Morton’s case, we were able to quickly deliver tPA to break up the clots that cause stroke and improve his outcome,” Dr. Callahan said. “His wife was incredible during the experience, as she knew the signs to look for and to get him medical help immediately, which saved his life.”

Pardee also has telehealth capabilities to share clinical imaging and assessment with other facilities if needed in order to provide patients with the most extensive stroke care available. To learn more about stroke care at Pardee, visit pardeehospital.org.