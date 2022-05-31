ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's meaningful': Grave rededication honors Civil War Capt. Lewis Reed

By Alyssa Fell, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

ROCKLAND – Almost a century after the death of Civil War veteran Lewis Reed,  town residents continue to honor his service.

The Rockland Sons of Union Veterans and members of the reenactment groups of the 12th and 22nd Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry and the 1st Massachusetts Cavalry marched through Spring Lake Cemetery on Sunday morning for the gravesite rededication for  Reed, 2nd lieutenant with the 54th Massachusetts Regiment .

"I think a lot of people don't realize how many heroes they have in their cemeteries that are around here," Robert O'Bryan, chaplain of the Rockland Sons of Union Veterans, said. "It's important for people not to forget who our roots are."

Reed, a shoemaker in what was then East Abington,  in an area that is now part of Rockland, joined the service in 1861. He was promoted to 2nd lieutenant in 1863, 1st lieutenant in February 1865 and captain in July 1865, said Pamela Ryan, of the Rockland Historical Commission. He became a Superior Court judge.

About 20 people attended the rededication, including Reed's great-great-grandchildren Rich Bryant, of Marshfield, and Susan Lewis, of South Dennis, and his great-great-great-granddaughter Amy Witt, of Plymouth.

"It's meaningful to kind of catch the heritage," Bryant said. "You really realize how much was there."

O'Bryan and Rodney Lundin,chairman of the Hartsuff Memorial Association in Rockland, led the rededication ceremony.

Each year the Rockland Sons of Union Veterans try to honor a Civil War hero in the area.

"What we do is we try to go out and make it local, to pull somebody who was from the area who did an incredible service to the country during the Civil War, and Mr. Reed was one of them," O'Bryan said.

At the conclusion of the 20-minute ceremony, reenactors fired  three volleys and taps played on a radio.

Janet Hamilton stood alongside the headstone throughout the rededication in a Colonial-style black dress and gloves with her face covered to represent a mourning spouse or mother.

The Rockland Sons of Union Veterans previously held a rededication ceremony at the Memorial Bridge in Abington, the Civil War Memorial in Weymouth and for another civil war veteran in Spring Lake Cemetery.

"We say 'never forget,' but I hope people are remembering what this weekend is actually all about," O'Bryan said.

Reach Alyssa Fell at afell@patriotledger.com .

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 'It's meaningful': Grave rededication honors Civil War Capt. Lewis Reed

