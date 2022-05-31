Original comedy 'Five Frickin Winters' at Viera Studio

To say “Five Frickin Winters” is not your average community theater fare is an understatement. Viera Studio for the Performing Arts’ latest show, running for one weekend only, June 3-5, defies convention.

The show, a labor of love by Nancy Matican-Bock, is unusual in every way, from its title to the crew.

“This rehearsal process has been very unique on so many levels,” said Matican-Bock, an independent director who creates pop-up performances under the name Gotham City Players.

“This means I have to rent production space and find rehearsal spaces. Live rehearsals are usually done in various libraries, depending on who is open late on which nights. Line rehearsals, for this show due to geography, were done on Zoom.”

To complicate matters, only three of the actors are local. Ben Ruyle, who plays the lead, lives in Wisconsin, so Matican-Bock had to fine-tune rehearsals even further to accommodate Ruyle’s schedule

Matican-Bock met playwright Kim Ruyle, who happens to be Ben’s father, at the 2018 Arlan Ropp Playwright Competition, where Ruyle took top prize. The two quickly developed a working relationship with “Five Frickin’ Winters,” Zooming the show to writers’ and dramatists’ groups around the country.

When Ruyle thought it was time the show went to a real stage, Matican-Bock was all in.

“Kim’s writing is full of humor, diverse personalities and sexual innuendos,” she said.

“At a time when the world is so serious, it is nice to have comedic relief that reflects humanity in all its chaos, wants and needs.”

The plot concerns struggling writer Roger, who is short on cash and story ideas but long on love from his best friend’s wife, who keeps attempting to seduce him. The friend, oblivious to his out-of-control spouse, tries to set Roger up with an unlikely companion.

Although Roger is closing in on retirement to his nice home in Florida, he does not yet have the cash to afford to take it easy. He must consider accepting a job offer in Minnesota, which would mean “Five Frickin’ Winters” to save enough money to get back to the Sunshine State.

“The play has a Sunshine State vibe, with references to golfing, weather and businesses specific to Florida,” said Matican-Bock.

In addition to Ben Ruyle, the cast includes Becky Behl-Hill as amorous next-door neighbor Kat, married to clueless Kev, Roger’s best friend, played by David Hill. Fun fact: Becky and David are real-life husband and wife. Even Matican-Bock gets in the act as Carm, who ultimately becomes Roger’s love interest.

All of the tech crew are either alumni of or current Satellite High School Fine Arts Academy Tech students.

“I absolutely love providing opportunities for real world experiences to those who are learning the craft and thoroughly enjoy it,” said Matican-Bock.

“This opportunity also provides for those who need it community service hours towards their college scholarships."

Since the script refers to actual artwork, Matican-Bock again reached out to the community to enlist artists willing to recreate the pictures mentioned in the work.

“Steven Costner, whose artwork is based in the abstract, graciously agreed to recreate a Picasso that you will see hanging in Kat and Kev’s condo,” said Matican-Bock.

“My husband, who was a fine arts major in college, will be recreating the painting of a Celtic warrior referred to over and over and found in Roger’s condo.”

Even the playbills are unusual.

“They are printed on recycled paper and utilize printing qualities that are friendlier to our big blue rock and its resources,” said Matican-Bock.

The takeaway from “Five Frickin Winters” is simple.

“Love thy neighbor, but not like this,” said Madican-Brock.

If you go

"Five Frickin Winters"

Where: Viera Studio, 3280 Suntree Blvd., Suite 107A, Viera

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Tickets: $25, available at Eventbrite.com/e/323448341697

Info: 321-541-0536

Note: This play is for mature audiences

Whether you're interested in music, theater, festivals or other local entertainment, FLORIDA TODAY has got you covered. Support local journalism by subscribing at Special Offers - USAToday Network .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Original comedy 'Five Frickin Winters' at Viera Studio