ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

France calls for investigation into death of journalist covering war in Ukraine

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2bIG_0fvU4JcJ00

May 31 (UPI) -- France has called for an investigation into the death of journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff who died while covering the war in eastern Ukraine.

The 32-year-old journalist died Monday while reporting for France's BFM TV channel on a Ukrainian evacuation operation near Severodonetsk, a Kyiv-controlled city that has been under days of heavy Russian shelling as the Kremlin seeks to capture eastern Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast.

Serhiy Haidai, the governor or Luhansk, wrote on his Telegram account that the evacuation operation was halted as the armored vehicle to be used to pick up 10 civilians came under under enemy fire.

Haidai wrote that shrapnel from Russian shells pierced the vehicle and that Leclerc-Imhoff sustained a fatal wound to his neck while a police officer was saved by their helmet.

BFM TV said in a statement that the incident happened on the road to Lyssytchansk in Severodonetsk and that Lecler-Imhoff's colleague, Maxime Brandstaetter, suffered minor injuries in the attack and their fixer, Oksana Leuta, was unharmed.

"France demands that a transparent inquiry be launched as soon as possible to shed full light on the circumstances of this tragedy," foreign affairs minister Catherine Colonna said in a statement while calling Leclerc-Imhoff's death "deeply shocking."

"I condemn it and extend our condolences to his family and colleagues," she said.

Lecler-Imhoff died during Colonna's trip to Ukraine, and she said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured her of his support in the matter.

"It is a double crime to target a humanitarian convoy and a journalist," she tweeted.

BFM TV said Leclerc-Imhoff, a camera operator and reporter, had worked for the company six years and it was his second mission to Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24.

"The Altice media group and the editorial staff of BFM TV share the grief of his family and loved ones," it said. "This tragic event reminds us of the dangers faced by all journalists who have been telling at the risk of their lives about this conflict for more than three months now."

French President Emmanuel Macron also issued a statement expressing his condolences to Leclerc-Imhoff's friends, family and colleagues as well as offered France's "unconditional support" for conflict journalists.

Robert Mahoney, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, similarly called on both Ukrainian and Russian authorities to investigate the circumstances around Leclerc-Imhoff's death.

"His killing is yet another example of the hideous toll taken on non-combatants by Russia's war on Ukraine," he said in a statement.

According to CPJ, Leclerc-Imhoff is at least the eighth reporter to be killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24. The international committee said it has been able to confirm the deaths of seven reporters and was investigating seven more.

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

The moment a Russian soldier gives the finger to a Ukrainian drone just before it drops a grenade on the tank next to him has been captured on camera. The tank, a Russian BTR-82A APC, was being hidden at the side of a building but was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east.In the footage released by Ukrainian military and posted on Twitter, six Russian troops are sighted converged around the vehicle and one of them sticks up his middle finger in the direction of the drone.#Ukraine: Ukrainian forces in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mahoney
Person
Serhiy Haidai
Person
Catherine Colonna
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Salon

Putin’s real goal in Ukraine isn’t territory

On March 6, 2022, 14 days into Russia's war against Ukraine, a video was shared on Facebook showing seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych singing "Let it Go," the hit song from the Disney musical "Frozen," inside a crammed Kyiv bunker. A sign of beauty, resilience and hope, it was viewed more than eight million times within days of posting.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frances#Ukraine#War#Bfm Tv Channel#Ukrainian#Russian#Kremlin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
368K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy