The Democratic primary election for the Clark County district attorney race is arguably the most important race on the ballot for Southern Nevada voters, but it has not gotten the attention that might make that obvious. The role is far-reaching, touching nearly every part of our community, including investigations of police shootings, the pursuit of death sentences for capital crimes, and the prosecution of juvenile defendants. Prosecutors are the most powerful actors in our often ineffective, unjust, and absurdly expensive criminal legal system. It's up to the voters to hold them accountable.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO