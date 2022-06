DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The City of Duluth announced on Friday that City Councilor Renee Van Nett has died after a battle with a terminal illness. Van Nett was elected as 4th District Councilor in 2017 and re-elected in 2021. She served as Council Vice President in 2020 and President in 2021.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO