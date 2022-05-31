NE Ga police blotter: teen charged in Athens shooting, man sentenced for wounding deputy in Commerce

robert brodie

Athens-Clarke County Police say the shooting that wounded two teenagers came after a spat on social media: another teenager has been arrested and charged. The shootings happened last week on East Carver Drive. The 16 and 17 year-olds who were wounded were treated at a hospital in Athens for what were described as non life-threatening injuries. The suspect who has been taken into custody was also 16 years old.

It will be life without the possibility of parole for a North Carolina man sentenced for the February shooting of a Sheriff’s Deputy in Banks County: Robert Brodie (pictured) was convicted of shooting the deputy and a woman, both of whom were wounded at a motel in Commerce. Brodie was himself shot and wounded in the incident, in which there were no fatalities.

Drug agents in Hall, Banks, and Jackson counties say they found enough fentanyl to kill 50 thousand people: they arrested two men from Gainesville, also seizing marijuana and confiscating firearms.

Jalen Brown is arrested and charged in a murder in Newton County: he’s the suspect in a deadly shooting at the General Mills Food plant in Covington, a facility at which Brown had been employed.

