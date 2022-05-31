Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been leaked in full

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

We’ve been hearing drizzles of information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for months, but now there’s been a tidal wave, as a complete specs list for the phone has just leaked.

This comes from @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a good track record – who claims that these specs are 100% accurate, so they clearly have confidence in them.

According to this source then, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. They list the resolution as QXGA+, which in practice means it’s likely similar or identical to the 1768 x 2208 resolution of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

100% accurate Galaxy Z Fold47.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120HzSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 12GB RAM256/512GB storageRear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)Outer Cam: 10MPAndroid 12, OneUI 4.1.14400mAh battery, 25WMay 30, 2022

The cover display meanwhile is apparently a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the phone is also said to have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging, and Android 12, overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1.

Finally, they claim the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple-lens rear camera consisting of a 50MP wide one, a 12MP ultrawide one, and a 10MP telephoto one with 3x optical zoom, while the outer selfie camera is a 10MP one, and the inner one is a 4MP under-display snapper.

While we’d take all of these specs with a pinch of salt, the reputable nature of the source coupled with their confidence is promising. Plus, while there’s some new information here we’ve heard a lot of this before, so it’s likely that at least much of it is accurate.

Analysis: how does the Z Fold 4 compare to the Z Fold 3?

Now that we have an idea of more or less all of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s specs, it’s worth looking at which parts of it are likely to be an upgrade on last year’s model.

Based on the specs above, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a more powerful chipset than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, along with upgraded wide and telephoto cameras, offering more megapixels in the case of the former and a longer-range optical zoom for the latter. The Z Fold 4 also of course looks set to ship with a newer version of Android.

However, every other spec looks identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 based on this leak. That’s not the worst thing though, as the Z Fold 3 is a fantastic phone – achieving 4.5 stars in our review, and one of our main complaints was the cameras, which look like they will be getting upgraded here.

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.