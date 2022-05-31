ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been leaked in full

By James Rogerson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geA4u_0fvU1kQr00
A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

We’ve been hearing drizzles of information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for months, but now there’s been a tidal wave, as a complete specs list for the phone has just leaked.

This comes from @UniverseIce (opens in new tab) – a leaker with a good track record – who claims that these specs are 100% accurate, so they clearly have confidence in them.

According to this source then, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. They list the resolution as QXGA+, which in practice means it’s likely similar or identical to the 1768 x 2208 resolution of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

100% accurate Galaxy Z Fold47.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120HzSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 12GB RAM256/512GB storageRear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)Outer Cam: 10MPAndroid 12, OneUI 4.1.14400mAh battery, 25WMay 30, 2022

The cover display meanwhile is apparently a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED one with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the phone is also said to have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W charging, and Android 12, overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 4.1.1.

Finally, they claim the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple-lens rear camera consisting of a 50MP wide one, a 12MP ultrawide one, and a 10MP telephoto one with 3x optical zoom, while the outer selfie camera is a 10MP one, and the inner one is a 4MP under-display snapper.

While we’d take all of these specs with a pinch of salt, the reputable nature of the source coupled with their confidence is promising. Plus, while there’s some new information here we’ve heard a lot of this before, so it’s likely that at least much of it is accurate.

Analysis: how does the Z Fold 4 compare to the Z Fold 3?

Now that we have an idea of more or less all of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s specs, it’s worth looking at which parts of it are likely to be an upgrade on last year’s model.

Based on the specs above, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a more powerful chipset than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, along with upgraded wide and telephoto cameras, offering more megapixels in the case of the former and a longer-range optical zoom for the latter. The Z Fold 4 also of course looks set to ship with a newer version of Android.

However, every other spec looks identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 based on this leak. That’s not the worst thing though, as the Z Fold 3 is a fantastic phone – achieving 4.5 stars in our review, and one of our main complaints was the cameras, which look like they will be getting upgraded here.

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Samsung killed the perfect smartphone for remote work with a dumb move

Back in 2017, Samsung introduced a feature called Dex which transformed your Android smartphone into a fully fledged desktop PC complete with mouse and keyboard support. It was - for many users - a life changer and provided with a compelling alternative to other desktop OS like Windows, Ubuntu or MacOS.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Is Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra the Android tablet to replace your laptop?

More than any other Android tablet before it, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra feels designed to be used primarily as a laptop substitute. It's got an enormous 15-inch display that, while beautiful, is less than ideal for extended handheld sessions, and front-facing cameras that just about force you to use the tablet in the landscape orientation during video calls. It also has a snap-on Keyboard Book Cover accessory (sold separately) that can only be used when the device is horizontal.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Rear Camera#Smart Phone#Universeice#Amoled#Galaxy Z Fold47#Uw#Udc
Digital Trends

Walmart’s best deal today is a 50-inch 4K TV for just $298

One of the best TV deals around for anyone on a budget, you can snap up a Vizio 50-inch 4K TV for just $298 at Walmart. Normally priced at $358, you save $60 on the already well-priced 4K TV easily making it one of the more attractive Vizio TV deals around. Ideally suited for many different surroundings, snap up this great Vizio TV today before the deal ends.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 70-inch TV for $500

If you want a big TV but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve spotted one of the best TV deals around to address this predicament. Best Buy has a 70-inch Insignia 4K TV for just $500, saving you $150 off the usual price of $650. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV has all the basics you could need from a 4K TV while keeping costs down. If you’re looking for a big screen, this could well be the one for you. Here’s what you need to know.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

War Thunder fans can't stop leaking classified military documents

Here we are again, folks. For the third time in two years, a War Thunder fan has been caught leaking classified military documents on the game's official forums. Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, War Thunder has historically seen some heated online arguments. Sure, none of these fans have had malicious intent, but still: Leaking military secrets in an attempt to convince developers to change in-game stats? Probably not the best way to state your case.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best OLED TV Deals: Save $1,125 on 65-Inch Sony, 55-Inch LG Under $1,000

When it comes to finding the perfect television for your home entertainment space, it's important to consider how you'll be using your new TV. We spend much of our free time streaming shows and movies, gaming online and watching live sports. Whatever you enjoy doing, it's important to make sure your entertainment center can handle the job. If you're looking for a brand new TV, you already know that cost and visual quality are often the deciding factors. Unfortunately, it's rare for those two elements to work to your advantage.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

The Life-Changing Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T

I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

You have less than 12 hours to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $280

As Memorial Day passes, along with its yearly sales, we’re back to looking at our traditional Best Buy TV deals, and today, we have an excellent one for this 50-inch Pioneer. While you’re probably more familiar with Pioneer as a speaker company, they do have a bit of market share in the TV niche. While they aren’t likely to compete with the big names, their TVs are still pretty good, especially given that they cost less yet still pack a bunch of features, and with this TV being discounted by Best Buy down to just $280, from $420 for just a few hours, it’s worth a look.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

DJI Mini 3 Pro vs Autel Evo Nano+: which is the best compact drone?

The battle of the small but mighty sub-250g drones has begun. With two impressive models competing for the coveted position of the best drone in this category, the DJI Mini 3 Pro and Autel Evo Nano+, drone fans have never had more choice. This weight class was once dominated by...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 Ultra would need this feature to beat the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

According to one rogue leak, the Google Pixel 7 could be joined by a premium sibling - I'm not talking about the 7 Pro, but another, possibly even higher-end alternative. As a photography fan, this news had my mind racing. Google's phones are regularly on TechRadar's list of the best camera phones, and if this hypothetical future powerhouse didn't need to consider things like 'affordability', it could have a chance of bumping the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra out of the top spot.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

TechRadar news and features

All of the latest technology news and features from TechRadar. Your iPhone, iPad and Mac have a secret setting to massively boost call quality. Microsoft Teams update will finally eliminate this unnecessary headache. 3. Great Scott! The all-electric DeLorean DMC is here, and it's beautiful. 4. I tried Google's text-to-image...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Xiaomi brings a foreigner to lead its India operations - Will it work?

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally announced Alvin Tse as the replacement of out-going India head Manu Kumar Jain. While Manu Kumar Jain is still with Xiaomi – he has transitioned into a role of a Group VP and is now managing International strategy marketing and PR based out of the Middle East.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Marvel's Midnight Suns Release Date and More Seemingly Leaks

Marvel's Midnight Suns from 2K and Firaxis Games has been quiet since being delayed out of its initial March 2022 release window to the second half of the year. Following a set of ratings for the title from international sources and ahead of the upcoming Summer Game Fest, however, it would appear that the Marvel's Midnight Suns release date and more might have leaked.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to recover lost Windows passwords

Figuring out how to recover lost Windows passwords can be annoying, but that’s on purpose. If Microsoft made it easy to do, anybody could just get into your computer and access your files and vital information. The only thing is that we all forget things, including our passwords, which...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy