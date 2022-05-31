ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Secret third Google Pixel 7 model could topple the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mPs0_0fvU1dFm00
(Image credit: TechRadar)

When the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were teased by the company at the keynote speech of its annual Google IO conference, we thought we'd seen the entirety of the line - after all, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were the only members of its line (not including the spin-off Pixel 6a).

We might be wrong, though, as rumors are pointing to there being a third member of the line. 9to5Google (opens in new tab) has found bits of Google code that mention a model with the tag G10 - the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have already been linked to the tags C10 and P10, so it's not one of those, and the Pixel 7a and an extra unknown Pixel phone are known as Felix and Lynx.

So this G10 phone is something completely different - what's more, some specs were linked to it, which makes it sound rather premium. Apparently it'll have a Tensor chipset, 120Hz screen refresh rate and 1440 x 3200 resolution, and dimensions that make it clear it's a phone and not a tablet.

The code makes it sound like a Pixel 7 device, and the specs suggest it's more comparable to the Pro device than it is to the standard one. Our money, then, is on this being a top-end alternative to the Pro model - quite a few companies offer Pro Plus or Ultra versions of their flagships and this could be Google's take on that.

This is the first leak or rumor on there being a top-top-end Google smartphone, so we'll have to see what other leakers and analysts think, but if this phone is real it could spell bad news for Samsung.

Analysis: a real Galaxy S22 Ultra rival

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our ranking of the best smartphones, and for good reason - it has a premium design, lots of power and incredible cameras.

We often compare top-end smartphones to it when they're launch, calling them S22 Ultra rivals based on their design or price, but Google is one of the few companies which really has a chance to supplant Samsung for the top spot.

That's because Google has a legacy of making fantastic camera phones, as its AI processing is incredible for scene optimization. The key reason that the Google Pixel 6 Pro doesn't beat it is because the Galaxy S22 Ultra simply has more cameras and a few extra modes.

If a Google Pixel 7 Ultra came along with a greater camera array, it really could give the Galaxy S22 Ultra a run for its money in terms of photography power, which in turn would make it a contender for our top spot. Plus, Google could bring some features that even Samsung doesn't offer - we'd love to see a macro mode, and changeable AI settings.

Sure, the phone would need to be solid in other areas too, so the Pixel 6's software bugs would need to go, but the 6 series is fairly high in our 'best phone' ranking already.

So if there is a Google Pixel 7 Ultra, it really could do something the iPhone 13 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro have failed to do: knock the S22 Ultra off its throne.

  • Now that I've seen the Google Pixel 7, why would I buy the Pixel 6?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3M6S_0fvU1dFm00

Tom's role in the TechRadar team is to specialize in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more. He is based in London, UK.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working in TechRadar freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist. Outside of TechRadar he works in film as a screenwriter, director and producer.

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

Samsung killed the perfect smartphone for remote work with a dumb move

Back in 2017, Samsung introduced a feature called Dex which transformed your Android smartphone into a fully fledged desktop PC complete with mouse and keyboard support. It was - for many users - a life changer and provided with a compelling alternative to other desktop OS like Windows, Ubuntu or MacOS.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Is Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra the Android tablet to replace your laptop?

More than any other Android tablet before it, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra feels designed to be used primarily as a laptop substitute. It's got an enormous 15-inch display that, while beautiful, is less than ideal for extended handheld sessions, and front-facing cameras that just about force you to use the tablet in the landscape orientation during video calls. It also has a snap-on Keyboard Book Cover accessory (sold separately) that can only be used when the device is horizontal.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Samsung Galaxy#Smart Phone#Ios#Google Io#P10#G10#Tensor
TechRadar

War Thunder fans can't stop leaking classified military documents

Here we are again, folks. For the third time in two years, a War Thunder fan has been caught leaking classified military documents on the game's official forums. Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, War Thunder has historically seen some heated online arguments. Sure, none of these fans have had malicious intent, but still: Leaking military secrets in an attempt to convince developers to change in-game stats? Probably not the best way to state your case.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to get American Netflix from abroad - watch US exclusives while overseas

US Netflix promises one of the biggest libraries from the streaming giant in the world in terms of quantity of TV shows and movies at any one time. Due to licensing agreements, it also has a ton of exclusives that other countries won't necessarily have on their own Netflix depending on where you are in the world.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

DJI Mini 3 Pro vs Autel Evo Nano+: which is the best compact drone?

The battle of the small but mighty sub-250g drones has begun. With two impressive models competing for the coveted position of the best drone in this category, the DJI Mini 3 Pro and Autel Evo Nano+, drone fans have never had more choice. This weight class was once dominated by...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Most secure browsers: Here's our pick

Nowadays, pretty much everyone has a favorite browser (opens in new tab) for everyday use, but does this browser of choice belong among the most secure browsers out there? That’s the question we’ll like to answer in this article. Whether you’re simply surfing the web, conducting business, or...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Cilic vs Ruud live stream: how to watch 2022 French Open semi-final online from anywhere right now

The unexpected resurgence of Marin Cilic has been one of the most captivating subplots of a French Open that most certainly hasn't been short of storylines, but the rapid development of 23-year-old Casper Ruud has been every bit as uplifting. Emotions ran high during their respective matches earlier this week, but will it be the passion of Cilic or the cool head of Ruud that prevails here, as they each eye up their first final at Roland Garros? It's been a damp day in western Paris, but they've cracked open the roof for this one and the players are now on court. Read on as we explain how to watch a Cilic vs Ruud live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open absolutely FREE.
NFL
TechRadar

Xiaomi brings a foreigner to lead its India operations - Will it work?

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has finally announced Alvin Tse as the replacement of out-going India head Manu Kumar Jain. While Manu Kumar Jain is still with Xiaomi – he has transitioned into a role of a Group VP and is now managing International strategy marketing and PR based out of the Middle East.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The Best TV Shows of 2022 so far, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Yesterday (June 2), we covered the finest movies of 2022 thus far, as decided by Rotten Tomatoes, and now we’ve moved on to TV. It has felt, this year more than ever, like there is so much TV it is simply impossible to watch all the good stuff, never mind the shows that might need a season to get into their stride. That means people have got to be more selective and rely on reviews more than ever to sort the good from the bad.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Safari is now the second browser to hit one billion users worldwide

Apple’s Safari browser now has over one billion users, accounting for almost 20 percent of everyone on the internet. These numbers are from Atlas VPN (opens in new tab) which conducted a study to identify the most widely used internet browsers. Despite Safari hitting a monumental goal, it doesn’t even come close to Google Chrome’s colossal numbers.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon hits back at new bill designed to stop self-preferencing

Amazon has issued a critical response to new US legislation designed to limit the ability for large companies to promote first-party over third-party products and services. The 22-page ‘‘American Innovation and Choice Online Act’’ features a range of recommendations that look to stop ecommerce platforms giving preference to their own products on their websites.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

MacBook Air 2022 reveal at WWDC now more likely than ever - and I'm hyped

Apple’s WWDC 2022 event is now only a few days away, and in the run-up, it appears that the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) is incredibly hard to buy. Now, usually, news about stock shortages for a popular product isn’t good news, especially when it concerns the best laptop you can buy right now, but this has actually got me pretty excited for what Apple could show off at WWDC.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to recover lost Windows passwords

Figuring out how to recover lost Windows passwords can be annoying, but that’s on purpose. If Microsoft made it easy to do, anybody could just get into your computer and access your files and vital information. The only thing is that we all forget things, including our passwords, which...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

38K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy