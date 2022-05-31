Hoodies were developed in Rochester when it was home to Champion Products: Their story

The subject of this week's "Whatever Happened To?" series is still around, although its Rochester connections were cut more than 20 years ago.

Champion Products, a sportswear company that has outfitted NFL and NBA teams and manufactured garb that became de facto uniforms of the hip-hop community, started in Rochester a year after World War I ended.

Now part of a North Carolina-based conglomerate, Champion once called the Rochester area home for more than 70 years, with headquarters first on Goodman Street and then in Pittsford and manufacturing plants in Wyoming and Livingston counties.

During its time in Rochester, Champion was credited with developing innovative apparel like the hoodie, reversible shirts, the sports bra and "breathable" mesh clothing. Champion made uniforms for the fabled 1992 U.S. Olympic men's basketball "Dream Team."

The company's profits and popularity skyrocketed in the 1980s — which made Champion the target of a hostile takeover bid and subsequent sale that resulted in its exodus from Rochester.

Bill Koenig wrote about the company's success in a 1989 Times-Union story.

"All of a sudden, everyone is dressing like a Champion," Koenig wrote. "Uniforms manufactured (by Champion) are popping up everywhere — on network TV, in national magazines, even in 26 foreign countries. In 1987 alone, Champion made the cover of Sports Illustrated four times. Each time, the distinctive 'C' logo was highly visible."

Brothers William and Abe Feinbloom started the company in 1919 as the Knickerbocker Knitting Co. The brothers originally concentrated on heavy-duty sweaters and then on sweatshirts and sportswear. The name was changed to "Champion Knitwear" around 1923. When the company went public in 1967, the name became "Champion Products."

Champion pioneered the technology of imprinting garments with names, numbers and insignia to customer specifications, according to a 2010 Rochester Business Journal article. Champion first became prominent as a maker of school and college uniforms.

The company began selling directly to college bookstores, and "college sweatshirts" became big sellers among students, alumni and fans as a way to show their school spirit. Champion then popularized its own insignia, the "C" logo, which became a symbol of quality, comfortable clothing.

Champion had several factory outlet stores in the Rochester area during the 1960s and 1970s. By the mid-1980s, Champion went global by licensing its brand to foreign apparel manufacturers. At decade's end, Koenig reported, Champion supplied uniforms for more than 2,000 colleges, 19,000 high schools and seven NFL teams.

Sales nearly doubled from 1985 to 1988. Fashion trends were changing, and Champion was leading the charge. Hip-hop artists like Wu Tang Clan and Rick Ross regularly donned the "C" logo and boosted the brand's street credibility. A New York-based investment firm began going after Champion in the takeover bid. John Rumsey explained the interest in a 1989 Times-Union story.

Champion "is expanding in good businesses — mostly leisure clothes and athletic uniforms — in an era when sweating is stylish," Rumsey wrote. "Sweat suits and sneakers are seen, not only in gyms and schoolyards, but in the Hotel Waldorf Astoria."

Champion outlasted the lengthy takeover attempt. And then, just days after reporting its 14th consecutive quarter of record sales and profits, Champion Products was sold in 1989 for a reported $320 million.

Sara Lee, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate best known for its dessert products, bought Champion and made it part of a "personal products division" that includes Hanes, L'eggs and Playtex. Champion's CEO announced expectations for a "dramatic expansion" for the brand.

Sara Lee said Champion would remain in Rochester, but that changed soon enough.

Plans to move Champion's headquarters from Pittsford to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, were announced in June 1992. News accounts said Champion had outgrown its Monroe Avenue facility, which Champion leased from Wegmans Food Markets. The 250 or so employees at the headquarters were offered positions in North Carolina.

Later in 1992, Champion announced it was consolidating its four manufacturing plants in western New York to the facility in Perry, Wyoming County and laying off 98 employees.

A year later, Champion laid off another 30 employees at the Perry plant and stopped making high school and college uniforms there. By 1998, Champion closed the Perry plant, which once was the largest employer in Wyoming County.

Champion still is making a wide variety of sportswear, including college apparel. But Rochester, where it all started nearly a century ago, was long ago dethroned as the home of Champion.

Whatever Happened to …? is a feature about Rochester’s haunts of yesteryear and is based on our archives.

Morrell is a Rochester-based freelance writer.

Editor's note: This story was originally published in March 2015.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Hoodies were developed in Rochester when it was home to Champion Products: Their story