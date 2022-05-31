ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

What are the best things to do and places to visit in Sarasota and Manatee? Check out our favorites

By Wade Tatangelo and Jimmy Geurts, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbMbu_0fvU1Iud00

The Sarasota and Manatee County area, hugging the Gulf of Mexico in sunny Southwest Florida, routinely ranks among the best places to live in the United States .

During the past 12 months, for instance, Time magazine named Sarasota one of The World’s 100 Greatest Places and Travel + Leisure magazine named Anna Maria Island in Manatee County one of the Most Charming Small Towns in Florida .

These honors were followed by the Wall Street Journal featuring Sarasota in a story on Florida’s best beaches and islands. Next, Tripadvisor ranked Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota County No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 14 in the world .

And then came the U.S. News & World Report again ranking the Sarasota metro area the ninth best place to live in the country .

Who lives here? 21 celebrities with homes in Sarasota and Manatee

Sarasota-isms: An A-to-Z glossary of local sayings, places and people that make us

Now, regardless if you’re a Florida local, snowbird or tourist, chances are you're going to be looking for fun things to do while here. To help, we share our picks for “top things to do this weekend” every Thursday on our events page and we also have weekly music and movie picks as well as regular advance stories about our vibrant arts scene. Plus, we compile lots of guides that can be used throughout the year.

Here’s our annual guide to the best things to do and places to visit with plenty of ideas for fun activities in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

What are the best restaurants and bars?: Check out our favorites in Sarasota and Manatee

Local facts: 100 most important events in Sarasota County history

Ticket Newsletter: Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICGn6_0fvU1Iud00

Best places to visit in Sarasota,  Bradenton and Venice area

Regardless if you’re a tourist or longtime local looking for a good time, these are the essential places to visit in the 941 with suggestions for restaurants and bars, too.

10 best places to visit in Sarasota – and what to do when you get there

10 best places to visit in Bradenton and Anna Maria Island – and fun things to do there

10 best places to visit in south Sarasota County: Venice, North Port, Osprey and Nokomis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQtMe_0fvU1Iud00

Bucket lists for Sarasota, Bradenton and all of Florida

Every year we update our lists for 100 things to do in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This year, we also worked with our USA Today Network teammates to create a statewide list.

100 fun things to do in Sarasota County including restaurants, bars, beaches and more!

100 fun things to do in Bradenton area including restaurants, bars, beaches

55 fun things to do in Florida including restaurants, bars, beaches and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJ6Hk_0fvU1Iud00

Looking for a bit smaller bucket list?

Five things every Sarasotan should eat, drink, read, watch and listen to at least once

Five things every Floridian should eat, drink, read, watch and listen to at least once

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d5aos_0fvU1Iud00

Best beaches in Sarasota and Manatee, and all of Florida

Every year we update our list of best beaches in Sarasota and Manatee counties as well as our list of favorite beaches from all across Florida.

10 best beaches to visit in Sarasota-Manatee – and what to do when you get there

What are the best beaches in Florida? Here are 10 of our favorites from across the state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dK920_0fvU1Iud00

Best parks and preserves in Sarasota and Manatee

We love our famous, sugary sand beaches, but we also love experiencing the great outdoors in all its wild glory.

Looking for outdoor fun? Visit the 10 best public parks, nature preserves in Sarasota-Manatee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tHFZ_0fvU1Iud00

Best places to take a date in Sarasota and Bradenton area

Every year ahead of Valentine’s Day we update a list of romantic things to do, with the focus in recent years on outdoor activities due to the pandemic.

Here are 25 outdoor places to take a date in Sarasota and Manatee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Td6Jm_0fvU1Iud00

Free things to do in Sarasota and Manatee

Everybody likes to have a good time, especially when it’s free!

15 free things to do outdoors in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQl3E_0fvU1Iud00

Best things to do inside in Sarasota and Manatee

We love our beaches . And we love our parks and preserves . But sometimes in sunny Florida you just gotta get indoors.

21 best things to do indoors in Sarasota-Manatee

What are the best Florida movies? Here are 25 of our favorites primarily set and shot here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMXAj_0fvU1Iud00

Best restaurants, bars and breweries that host live music

Here are some of our favorite places locally to listen to live music while having a bite and sipping a drink.

10 best restaurants, bars and breweries for live music in Sarasota and Bradenton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6XTH_0fvU1Iud00

What about nearby Tampa and St. Petersburg?

Yep, we have guides for visiting our favorite places found just north of us on the other side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Tampa Bay.

Here are 10 famous places to eat, drink, play and stay in Tampa Bay

Here are 5 well-known places for outdoor fun in Tampa Bay

Wade Tatangelo is the Herald-Tribune’s dining and entertainment editor overseeing the weekly Ticket publication. He's also co-leader of USA Today Network's Uniquely Florida team creating statewide content. Follow him on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . He may be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing .​​​​​​

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: What are the best things to do and places to visit in Sarasota and Manatee? Check out our favorites

Comments / 3

Related
getnews.info

Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures in Port Charlotte, FL

Hurricanes and storms come plenty in Port Charlotte, FL. That doesn’t mean that people should avoid the lovely city. Hurricane protection and screen enclosures make it all easy to live with. Port Charlotte, FL – Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a team that is dedicated to helping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Tropical storm warnings dropped for Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought heavy rains to much of South Florida Saturday morning as it moved across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that at 2 p.m., the system Potential Tropical Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 mph. […]
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Weather: Closings across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are a list of some of the event closures due to inclement weather warnings across the Suncoast due to the potential tropical storm system. Dance with Daddy, scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Saturday, June 4 at Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center, has been postponed due to the tropical storm warning in effect for Charlotte County. The program has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m., Aug. 6, 2022.
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Manatee County, FL
Government
Sarasota County, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Sarasota County, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
City
Nokomis, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast storm preps under way. Here’s info from your area.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee and Sarasota Counties are both on alert and monitoring the tropics as the Suncoast falls under a Tropical Storm Warning. In North Port, officials say they are coming out of its dry season and water levels are still low in Myakkahatchee Creek and the City’s canals. Due to the low water levels and available capacity, there is no plan currently to lower water levels in the system at this time. The Department of Public Works is monitoring rainfall amounts and water levels as the weather event moves through and take action if necessary to address any issues within the City storm water drainage system.
SARASOTA, FL
Talking With Tami

Day One In Sarasota, Florida Dining At ‘Ophelia’s On The Bay’

What a wonderful time I had visiting Sarasota, Florida with my family over the weekend. It was so much to do in such a short period of time but I truly enjoyed myself! It was also a great pleasure having my son finally go on vacation with us! He is such an introvert and he focuses on his career path and often declines travel trips with us but this time, he surprised us and said he would go, I was so happy!
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee#Places To Visit#Beaches#Things To Do#What To Do#Time#World#The Wall Street Journal
businessobserverfl.com

Home buyers go to (bidding) war over Pasco County property

Tampa Bay home sellers don’t have to live near downtown Tampa or St. Petersburg anymore to make big-time bank. Sale prices have exploded in communities that barely qualify as suburbs, such as Odessa, a town of about 8,000 people in Pasco County that’s a 40-minute drive from Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Tropical weather closures and cancellations

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Here’s a look at closures and cancellations across Southwest Florida due to tropical weather. J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island will be closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and will remain closed until further notice. Crazy Dingo Brewing...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Matlacha, FL

Anyone who has visited the little fishing neighborhood of Matlacha knows that it is unlike any other village. It's the warmest and most vibrant of all the Gulf Coast islands, from the fresh local seafood marketplaces to the cute little stores flanking the road. Matlacha is the most distinctive and...
MATLACHA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Opening of Zeppe’s Tavern rocks North Naples

Zeppe’s Tavern performed its own opening act this week. Originally anticipated to take the stage last December, Zeppe’s restaurant and bar wowed the crowd with its rockin’ debut Wednesday in North Naples. Zeppe’s introduced its first location outside of Ohio to replace Naples Brewhouse, which closed last...
NAPLES, FL
fox13news.com

Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City. "Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.
HAINES CITY, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy