What are the best things to do and places to visit in Sarasota and Manatee? Check out our favorites

The Sarasota and Manatee County area, hugging the Gulf of Mexico in sunny Southwest Florida, routinely ranks among the best places to live in the United States .

During the past 12 months, for instance, Time magazine named Sarasota one of The World’s 100 Greatest Places and Travel + Leisure magazine named Anna Maria Island in Manatee County one of the Most Charming Small Towns in Florida .

These honors were followed by the Wall Street Journal featuring Sarasota in a story on Florida’s best beaches and islands. Next, Tripadvisor ranked Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota County No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 14 in the world .

And then came the U.S. News & World Report again ranking the Sarasota metro area the ninth best place to live in the country .

Now, regardless if you’re a Florida local, snowbird or tourist, chances are you're going to be looking for fun things to do while here. To help, we share our picks for “top things to do this weekend” every Thursday on our events page and we also have weekly music and movie picks as well as regular advance stories about our vibrant arts scene. Plus, we compile lots of guides that can be used throughout the year.

Here’s our annual guide to the best things to do and places to visit with plenty of ideas for fun activities in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Best places to visit in Sarasota, Bradenton and Venice area

Regardless if you’re a tourist or longtime local looking for a good time, these are the essential places to visit in the 941 with suggestions for restaurants and bars, too.

10 best places to visit in Sarasota – and what to do when you get there

10 best places to visit in Bradenton and Anna Maria Island – and fun things to do there

10 best places to visit in south Sarasota County: Venice, North Port, Osprey and Nokomis

Bucket lists for Sarasota, Bradenton and all of Florida

Every year we update our lists for 100 things to do in Sarasota and Manatee counties. This year, we also worked with our USA Today Network teammates to create a statewide list.

100 fun things to do in Sarasota County including restaurants, bars, beaches and more!

100 fun things to do in Bradenton area including restaurants, bars, beaches

55 fun things to do in Florida including restaurants, bars, beaches and more

Looking for a bit smaller bucket list?

Five things every Sarasotan should eat, drink, read, watch and listen to at least once

Five things every Floridian should eat, drink, read, watch and listen to at least once

Best beaches in Sarasota and Manatee, and all of Florida

Every year we update our list of best beaches in Sarasota and Manatee counties as well as our list of favorite beaches from all across Florida.

10 best beaches to visit in Sarasota-Manatee – and what to do when you get there

What are the best beaches in Florida? Here are 10 of our favorites from across the state

Best parks and preserves in Sarasota and Manatee

We love our famous, sugary sand beaches, but we also love experiencing the great outdoors in all its wild glory.

Looking for outdoor fun? Visit the 10 best public parks, nature preserves in Sarasota-Manatee

Best places to take a date in Sarasota and Bradenton area

Every year ahead of Valentine’s Day we update a list of romantic things to do, with the focus in recent years on outdoor activities due to the pandemic.

Here are 25 outdoor places to take a date in Sarasota and Manatee

Free things to do in Sarasota and Manatee

Everybody likes to have a good time, especially when it’s free!

15 free things to do outdoors in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties

Best things to do inside in Sarasota and Manatee

We love our beaches . And we love our parks and preserves . But sometimes in sunny Florida you just gotta get indoors.

21 best things to do indoors in Sarasota-Manatee

What are the best Florida movies? Here are 25 of our favorites primarily set and shot here

Best restaurants, bars and breweries that host live music

Here are some of our favorite places locally to listen to live music while having a bite and sipping a drink.

10 best restaurants, bars and breweries for live music in Sarasota and Bradenton

What about nearby Tampa and St. Petersburg?

Yep, we have guides for visiting our favorite places found just north of us on the other side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and Tampa Bay.

Here are 10 famous places to eat, drink, play and stay in Tampa Bay

Here are 5 well-known places for outdoor fun in Tampa Bay

