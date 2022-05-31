ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New program aims to help Venice and Nokomis residents with affordable housing crisis

By Saundra Amrhein, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
Amid an affordable housing crisis, residents with ties to Venice and Nokomis could receive new help with evictions, foreclosures and steep security deposits.

The help is part of a new “transition assistance program” made possible by a recent $60,000 gift from an anonymous donor to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Venice, Epiphany Cathedral and Our Lady of Lourdes, said client advocate Pat Shehorn.

Given the dire state of housing, organizers decided to devote the entire donation to helping residents caught up in the crisis and calling them for help, Shehorn added.

Housing Crisis:Rise in Sarasota's annual median income means complications for affordable housing

Possible Solutions:Home sharing could help in Sarasota's senior affordable housing crisis

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “People are desperate. They’ve never been in this situation before.”

The program’s goal is to help families stay in their current homes and avoid eviction or foreclosure by getting caught up on overdue payments that stacked up from lost work or illnesses during the pandemic, said Shehorn.

Also, with rents spiking so dramatically and leases not being renewed, many families are finding it impossible to meet the high costs of security deposits and first and last months’ rents – if and when they find an affordable place to live, she said.

Applicants must be those who live or work in Venice or Nokomis or have other sustainable sources of income, such as Social Security.

Annual incomes for families can’t exceed $45,000 and those of individuals can’t go over $35,000.

Other requirements include a pending eviction or foreclosure due to such things as a temporary loss of income or from an illness and an inability to meet the cost of a security deposit and first- and last-month's rent at new housing.

Housing costs hit nonprofits:Salvation Army cuts services as Sarasota-Manatee nonprofits struggle

More possible solutions:Nashville housing model might help thousands in Sarasota-Manatee, experts hope

Applicants to the program, which is considered a “financial bridge to shelter sustainability,” must be able to show they can continue to support themselves after receiving the assistance.

The application process, she said, will be straightforward. Shehorn said she expects the program will be able to help about 100 families.

For more information, call St. Vincent de Paul at 941-493-2027.

Comments / 0

