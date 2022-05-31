ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

5 places in MetroWest, Greater Milford to get great Thai food

By Lillian Eden, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wuq2B_0fvU1ENj00

Whether you're not in the mood to cook or hoping for a nice night out, there are plenty of Thai spots in MetroWest from which to choose.

Thai food often has complex flavors, combining sweet and savory in soups, salads, curries and noodle dishes. Clear glass noodles, lemongrass and sweet and tangy sauces often pop up on Thai restaurant menus, perfect for hot summer days or cool New England evenings.

With classic dishes like Pad Thai and drunken noodle, as well as unique finds like chive pancake appetizers and crispy duck entrees, there are plenty of ways to explore this unique cuisine at these local eateries.

'It was insane':Ashland teen teams with grandmother on 'Top Chef Family Style'

Thairiffic, Marlborough

Address: 128 Main St., Marlborough

Website: https://www.thairifficmarlboro.com/

If you go: Customers can grab a lunch box to go or eat in at this family-owned restaurant on Marlborough’s Main Street. Lunch boxes include the Thai Box, with stir-fried chicken, curry paste and jasmine rice, or the Unagi box, with freshwater eel and chicken gyoza.

What's else is there to eat?:Catch Marlborough's Luiz Fernandes mixing drinks on TikTok or taste one Boston Post Road

Thai Pepper, Milford

Address: 178 East Main St. (Route 16), Milford

Website:https://thaipeppermilford.com/

If you go: Thai Pepper has been around since 1998, located in a strip mall at the junction of Routes 16 and 109, with classics like Pad Thai as well as unique offerings like the EMC special with chicken, beef or pork in a spicy basil sauce, topped with a fried egg.

Andaman Thai Cuisine, Framingham

Address: 963 Worcester Road (Route 9), Framingham

Website:https://www.andamanthaicuisine.com/

If you go: With plenty of classic options, this Framingham Thai spot also mixes it up with the Andaman Tom Um Noodle Soup with shrimp, scallops and squid in a spicy broth. They also have plenty of appetizers, like the Curry Puff, with puff pastry and a curry filling served with cucumber sauce and chive pancakes.

“As seen on TV” meets TikTok era:TikTok trends land at Natick Mall with upcoming Showcase store opening

Chili Basil Thai, Sudbury

Address: 385 Boston Post Road (Route 20), Sudbury

Website: http://www.chilibasilthai-ma.com/

If you go: If spring rolls aren’t you’re thing, winter shrimp rolls are deep fried with shrimp and served with sweet and sour sauce, and house specials include the Chicken Eggplant Basil, with chicken and eggplant in a hot chili pepper sauce. Or, check out the Three Stooges, with Chili Basil’s signature sauce and chicken, beef, shrimp, lemongrass, pineapple and a crispy crust of vermicelli. For dessert, they also have fried banana, wrapped in egg roll and deep fried.

Krua Khun Yah Thai Restaurant, Ashland

Address: 325 Pond St. (Route 126), Ashland

Website: https://order.thekruakhunyah.com/

If you go: There’s plenty on offer at this Ashland Thai spot, and the Grandma-recommended menu suggests the Grandma Curry Duck with deep fried roasted duck with curry sauce, pineapple and snow peas. For appetizers, they have a Thai Chive Dumpling, made with glutinous rice and fried, or candied garlic spare ribs.

Lillian Eden is a Daily News staff writer. Contact her at LEden@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thegraftonnews.com

Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands

BERBERIAN’S FARM — 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase. CARLSON ORCHARDS — 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce apples, blueberries, raspberries and more. Online ordering/curbside pickup available...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
outdoors.org

TrailsFest: Wachusett and Crow Hill Ledges

Registration is required for this activity. We'll hike the 6 mile out and back together from Wachusett to Crow Ledges and back at a moderate 1.5- 2 mile per hour pace. This is a moderate hike with an elevation gain of about 1200 feet. Approval for this hike is a 2 step process. Once you register, you will receive a screening questionnaire and follow up phone call. You are not approved until you speak with the leader. Following the hike, you are welcome to join the Worcester Chapter from 1- 3PM for a potluck celebration of National Trails Day. Please bring something to share and your beverage of choice.
LEOMINSTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Framingham, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Milford, MA
City
Marlborough, MA
Ashland, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Framingham, MA
Lifestyle
City
Ashland, MA
City
Sudbury, MA
City
Framingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
nbcboston.com

2 New England Doughnut Shops Make Yelp's Top 100

For those with a sweet tooth, doughnuts are often hard to resist, and with National Doughnut Day coming up, here are some of the top-rated spots in New England to get one. In its list of the Top 100 US Doughnut Shops of 2022, Yelp ranked New England twice, and residents of Connecticut and Massachusetts are in luck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#Thai Curry#Thai Cuisine#Thai Basil#Food Drink#Restaurants#Marlborough Website#Unagi#Catch Marlborough#Tiktok#Milford Website
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5-alarm fire at former cereal factory in Orange draws assistance from Worcester County crews

ORANGE — Firefighters are battling a large, five-alarm blaze at a former cereal factory Saturday in this small Franklin County mill town.  Fire crews from Worcester County, including various District 8 outfits from nearby Athol, Royalston, Gardner, Phillipston, Petersham, Winchendon and Rutland, were heard on radio transmissions providing assistance at the scene as well as station coverage. According to the...
ORANGE, MA
WCVB

Band formed by Massachusetts moms during pandemic finds success

MILTON, Mass. — What started as a pandemic jam session, where five mothers from Massachusetts could blow off steam during the pandemic, has transformed into a local band that's selling out shows. The Lazy Susans were recently featured on a national television talk show and the group is in...
MILTON, MA
WBEC AM

Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do in June on the North Shore

June is the month when spring finally gives way to summer, and the region is alive with activities celebrating the season. This month’s events are heavy on two of the most important mainstays of North Shore life: art and food. 1. Marblehead Ocean Week, various locations, Marblehead | June...
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

The 8 best black-owned restaurants in Boston

Support our local black-owned businesses by visiting one of these restaurants. Our city is fortunate enough to have an ever-growing roster of black-owned eateries shining within our local dining scene, and we want to celebrate them. With menus that showcase cuisines spanning the globe⁠—from African and Caribbean, to Southern soul and French⁠—we’ve gathered up the best black-owned restaurants in Boston for you to support. Once you’ve had your fill of spectacular food from these spots, also be sure to support other cultural communities by frequenting establishments like the best Chinese and best Mexican restaurants around.
BOSTON, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Harper

Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Harper. “Harper is a very playful 4-year-old girl who loves her toys, dog friends and treats! She is house-trained and crate-trained. She really flourishes when she has a doggie friend, so we are looking for a home with another dog looking for a friend.
HOPKINTON, MA
universalhub.com

Developer says it's secured financing to build 34-story apartment building across from Symphony Hall that was approved in 2017

A developer that specializes in luxury subdivisions says it has secured a $226-million loan to build its first luxury apartment building in Boston - at 252-264 Huntington Ave., at Mass. Ave. Toll Brothers of Fort Washington, PA, working with Prudential Financial's real-estate wing, is proposing a 34-story, 432-unit apartment building,...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum

WORCESTER — Police set up crime scene tape outside the Worcester Art Museum Friday morning. Investigators wore foot coverings as they inspected an exterior stairwell on the Lancaster Street side of the museum. Police said there was a death at the location. The case, which involves the medical examiner, remains under investigation. This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum
WORCESTER, MA
WNAW

Who Can Legally Drive a Boat in Massachusetts?

We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
973
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy