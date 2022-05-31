Live from Patriots OTAs: Is Bill Belichick the next Patriots offensive play caller?

FOXBORO – Following the holiday weekend, Patriots players were eased back into OTAs on Tuesday. The team’s fourth full-team practice of the spring was operated at a slower pace than what the media saw last week in the Pats’ first practice of the spring.

This late morning practice lasted just over an hour with the Patriots focused on position drills in what looked like a walkthrough. We didn’t see any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills. Nor did we see the offense go up against the defense at any point.

What we did see was Bill Belichick having a heavier role with the offense. This was similar to last week when the Patriots head coach called plays during the offense’s final 11-on-11 session. On this day, Belichick worked heavily with the offensive end during their position drills.

For example, one period called for Mac Jones to throw to receivers and running backs on one side while Brian Hoyer threw to tight ends on the other. Joe Judge ran the drill involving the receivers while Nick Caley was with the tight ends. Although Belichick started on Judge’s side, he moved over and spent more of that period with the tight ends. He even pulled Devin Asiasi aside for some 1-on-1 coaching after a rep.

Later, Belichick could be seen playing defense. The coach dropped into coverage, with receivers coach Ross Douglas, while Patriots receivers worked on their route running before hauling in passes from the quarterbacks.

It still looks like Matt Patricia will be in charge of the run game. During the run-heavy portion of practice, Jones would talk to Patricia and Belichick before and after each play. That continues to make it feel like Patricia will be the team’s run-game coordinator.

Rookie Cole Strange continues to look like an immediate starter in New England. The first-round pick was inserted into left guard and next to starting center David Andrews and right guard Michael Onwenu during offensive line drills. The Patriots had two starters missing from their o-line with Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown absent. Yodny Cajuste played left tackle while Justin Herron was at right tackle.

The Patriots had 11 players missing from practice on Tuesday with Brown, Wynn, N’Keal Harry ,Matthew Judon, James White, Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber, Davon Godchaux, Anfernee Jennings, Byron Cowart and Quinn Nordin absent. Dalton Keene, DeMarcus Mitchell and Raekwon McMillan were limited.

Lawrence Guy, Harvey Langi, Jahlani Tavai, Adrian Phillips, Ronnie Perkins and Nick Folk returned to practice.

The Patriots will practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, but both sessions are closed to the media. Next week, the team will hold its three-day mandatory minicamp from June 7-June 9. All those practices are open to the media.

DeVante Parker says he's never had to run this much

When Patriots practice is over, the work isn’t quite done.

When that final whistle blows, you’ll usually see players retreat to the back of the practice field where Bill Belichick and his staff designed ‘the hill.’ This is where players (and sometimes coaches) will finish practice.

You start at the bottom and sprint to the top. They head back down before going back up and down – and up and down. It’s exhausting to watch – especially in the hot New England sun – and it’s one reason why newcomers say the Patriots run more than their former teams.

On Tuesday, Patriots receiver DeVante Parker said he has never had to run this much in an NFL practice.

“No I haven’t, actually,” Parker said. “First time I ran this much. It’s good for the team though. Cardio – it’s a good thing.”

The Patriots hold their players to a different standard. Part of that is getting their team in shape during OTAs, which are technically optional. Parker’s quote is reminiscent of what Darrelle Revis noted back in 2014. The cornerback told the media that he (along with Brandon Browner) were talking about how they never had to run that much and they hoped all the work paid off with a Super Bowl victory.

Of course, that happened nine months later.

Parker, who came to the Patriots from Miami, said he doesn’t mind the extra conditioning.

“We’re receivers. That’s what we do. We run. It’s not really a big issue,” said Parker “It’s something we have to do and like I said, you get your cardio up. I have no problem with that.”

Will the Patriots bring back Dont'a Hightower?

Bill Belichick was talking about Josh Uche and how he believed the third-year linebacker was in line to play a big role in the Patriots 2022 defense.

“I think he is a big piece of our defense,” Belichick noted. “We'll see exactly what he turns out to be.”

That’s when a reporter asked if Uche will have the kind of versatility that Dont’a Hightower, who played inside and outside linebacker, used to have. Belichick immediately responded that it wouldn’t be fair to compare anyone to Hightower.

“It's a stretch to compare almost anybody to Hightower,” Belichick said. “You're talking about one of the best linebackers that's ever played here.”

Those were strong words from Belichick considering the Patriots history at the linebacker position. It was also interesting because Hightower is still a free agent. Considering Belichick praised him, would he welcome Hightower back?

The Patriots currently have three open roster spots open.

“Let's talk about the players that are on the team right now,” Belichick said.

He didn’t say no.

What to expect during today's Patriots practice

We’ll get another sneak peak of the Patriots on Tuesday when the team holds its fourth OTAs session of the offseason. This marks the second open practice to the local media. We’ll see five practices overall before training camp starts up this summer.

What: Day 4 of Patriots OTAs

Where: Gillette Stadium practice fields

When: Tuesday starting at 11:30 a.m.

These practices aren’t padded, so there’s no contact, but it’s a nice preview of the 2022 roster and how the coaching staff views its returning players and newcomers. Last week, when we saw Day 1 of OTAs , Mac Jones played well. On the offensive line, we saw rookie Cole Strange at left guard with Michael Onwenu at right guard, Trent Brown at left tackle, Justin Herron at right tackle and David Andrews at center. Isaiah Wynn was absent, but it’ll be interesting to see if that lineup sticks.

The Patriots were missing 13 players missing from that first practice: N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Wynn, Lawrence Guy, Matthew Judon, Byron Cowart, Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber, Harvey Langi, Jahlani Tavai, Adrian Phillips, Ronnie Perkins, Nick Folk and Quinn Nordin.

Anfernee Jennings, Jabrill Peppers, James White, Tyquan Thornton, Pierre Strong, Hunter Henry, Brendan Schooler, Cameron McGrone, Sam Robert and Marcus Jones were all limited. We’ll if that changes today.

Stay tuned as we’ll have you updated after practice.

